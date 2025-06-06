Sports

RandBall: Aaron Rodgers made up his mind, and not a minute too soon

Until reports emerged Thursday that Rodgers is signing with the Steelers, one’s imagination could run wild — but Vikings fans can now breathe a sigh of relief.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025 at 3:31PM
Until reports emerged Thursday that Aaron Rodgers is signing with Pittsburgh, one’s imagination could run wild — but Vikings fans can now breathe a sigh of relief. Minnesota will face Rodgers and the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland this upcoming season. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Strange things happen to me when I get overheated.

The clearest example, which happened more than three decades ago, came when I was watching an Atlanta Braves game while sick. In my feverish state, an oddly specific thought came to me: This batter is going to hit the ball off the third base bag.

On the next pitch, that’s exactly what happened.

Extreme coincidence? Quite possibly, but there is something to be said for the realm between the conscious and unconscious mind that can be produced by an altered brain state.

A less extreme, external heat produced another hot take Thursday. I like to go for a run over a lunch break, and Thursday’s midday sun was more intense than expected. As I took a little walk break a couple miles in and tried to cool down, a thought suddenly wouldn’t leave me alone: Everyone can say whatever they want, but Aaron Rodgers has a 50/50 chance of signing with the Vikings.

If he was going to sign with the Steelers, why hasn’t he done it yet?

This is an athlete motivated more by winning and revenge than anything else.

I pulled out my phone and was on the verge of texting our group of Vikings writers and a group chat I’m in with other friends, in order to explain this mixture of paranoia and epiphany (paraniphany?) I was experiencing.

But as noted on Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast, something stopped me.

I can’t remember if it was discretion or distraction, but the texts never made it out.

That was around 1 p.m. Barely an hour later, there were the reports: Rodgers is signing with the Steelers.

We can all cool down, especially me. Rodgers is not coming to the Vikings. We are not going to relive the Brett Favre era, for better or worse. This is J.J. McCarthy’s team, also for better or worse.

Maybe a small part of me wanted Rodgers here for the absurdity and the possibility, but most of me is relieved.

The Vikings are dealing in the reality of a gradual process instead of dabbling in desperation. It’s a win in the long run, especially if we stay out of the midday sun.

Here are nine more things to know today:

  • Assuming Rodgers is healthy and productive enough to be the Steelers starter, the Vikings will face their old nemesis overseas for the second consecutive season. Last year it was against the Jets in London; this year vs. Pittsburgh in Dublin.
    • The Pacers have done it to everybody in the playoffs, and now they did it to the Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Down 15, they rallied to win by one. They led for exactly 0.3 seconds, but it was the last 0.3 seconds after another Tyrese Haliburton dagger. I want to wait to see how the whole series plays out before forming bigger thoughts related to the Wolves, but suffice to say the Pacers played with a certain resolve Minnesota lacked in three blowout losses in the conference finals.
      • Luke on X noted that the Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis trade a few years back isn’t so much lopsided as it is an example of a team (the Kings) probably regretting giving up on a player before he truly blossomed. He had some good examples from Minnesota sports history, and the first player that came to my mind was ex-Wild defenseman Brent Burns.
        View post on X
        • At the New York City mayoral debate earlier this week, candidates were asked a lot of tough, serious questions. They were also asked about the firing of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.
          View post on X
          • Speaking (earlier) of fever dreams: No, you didn’t imagine it. Twins color commentator Trevor Plouffe talked a lot about Lord of the Rings during Thursday’s blowout loss, going so far as to assign characters to himself and play-by-play voice Cory Provus.
            • It was probably better than talking about the game, a 14-3 loss that read more like a football halftime score than a baseball final. Still, the Twins ended a very odd road trip 5-5, which manager Rocco Baldelli summarized correctly: “Today was a tough day, but overall pleased.”
              • The uh-oh in all of it: Young pitcher David Festa was rocked for eight runs in his first start since replacing the injured Pablo Lopez in the rotation.
                • Friday’s podcast (link above) featured Minnesota Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins talking with me about the ideal Wolves summer, Vikings expectations and the College Football Playoff.
                  • You should read columnist Laura Yuen’s latest piece, a nuanced take on transgender athletes.
                    Michael Rand

                    Columnist / Reporter

                    Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

