Strange things happen to me when I get overheated.
The clearest example, which happened more than three decades ago, came when I was watching an Atlanta Braves game while sick. In my feverish state, an oddly specific thought came to me: This batter is going to hit the ball off the third base bag.
On the next pitch, that’s exactly what happened.
Extreme coincidence? Quite possibly, but there is something to be said for the realm between the conscious and unconscious mind that can be produced by an altered brain state.
A less extreme, external heat produced another hot take Thursday. I like to go for a run over a lunch break, and Thursday’s midday sun was more intense than expected. As I took a little walk break a couple miles in and tried to cool down, a thought suddenly wouldn’t leave me alone: Everyone can say whatever they want, but Aaron Rodgers has a 50/50 chance of signing with the Vikings.
If he was going to sign with the Steelers, why hasn’t he done it yet?
This is an athlete motivated more by winning and revenge than anything else.
I pulled out my phone and was on the verge of texting our group of Vikings writers and a group chat I’m in with other friends, in order to explain this mixture of paranoia and epiphany (paraniphany?) I was experiencing.