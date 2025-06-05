Sports

NBA Finals: Game 1 of Thunder-Pacers set to happen in Oklahoma City

Winning Game 1 of the NBA Finals does not guarantee anything.

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 1:36PM

OKLAHOMA CITY — Winning Game 1 of the NBA Finals does not guarantee anything.

The 79th title series in league history — it has been called different names over the years — starts Thursday night, when the Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Indiana Pacers.

And the winner of Game 1 will obviously leave the floor feeling good about themselves. But in the past 78 years, only 55 Game 1 winners have gone on to eventually win the title — or just about 71%.

If the winner is the Thunder, it's a really good sign. Teams that win Game 1 at home have ultimately prevailed 78% of the time (47 out of 60). If the Pacers win, their odds of winning the title improve dramatically but they probably still wouldn't be called favorites. Teams that win Game 1 on the road only end up winning the series 44% of the time (8 out of 18).

But it should be noted as well that the last time the Thunder were in the NBA Finals, they had the home-court advantage over the Miami Heat. Oklahoma City won Game 1 of that series at home — then lost the next four games, and LeBron James won the first of four NBA championships for the league's all-time scoring king.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

about the writer

about the writer

TIM REYNOLDS

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Bruins name ex-forward Marco Sturm as head coach to replace fired Jim Montgomery

The Boston Bruins hired Marco Sturm as coach on Thursday to help the Original Six franchise get back to the playoffs after missing them for the first time since 2016.

Sports

Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers beat Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

card image

Sports

Utility player Armani Guzman leads West Virginia into 2nd straight NCAA super regional