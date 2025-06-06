Yuen: A successful high school softball player pushes Minnesotans off sidelines in transgender debate

A Twin Cities area softball player who helped lead her team to this week’s state tournament is forcing a lot of Minnesotans who’ve sat quietly on the sidelines to think more deeply about the fairness of transgender athletes participating in girls’ sports.
It’s easy to shrug one’s shoulders when the stakes are low, and with so few trans kids competing in youth sports. But when a high school girl who was reportedly born biologically male excels in her sport and wins, everything changes.
This is a complicated issue for a lot of people, no matter how strident and vitriolic the debate has become on social media.
Do you stand up for the girls competing against a transgender student-athlete who may have been been unfairly denied a trip to the state tournament, or a spot on the team, or a college scholarship? Or do you fully support the trans girl who deserves our compassion and a world where she knows she belongs?
Americans are increasingly tilting toward favoring limits on transgender people. About 66% of adults say trans athletes should compete on teams that match their sex assigned at birth, according to a Pew Research survey conducted in February. That’s 8 percentage points higher than in 2022, with both Republicans and Democrats becoming more supportive of the restrictions over time. (The survey question, however, did not distinguish between adult and youth athletes.)
Political fervor is hardening stances and closing off any hope for a nuanced debate. A Minnesota kid who wants to play softball is embodying a space where respectful give-and-take is not allowed to exist. At the state tournament this week, softball parents were understandably reluctant to talk to my reporting colleagues even though they were aware of the controversy.
At the minimum, let’s remember that the softball player in question doesn’t deserve anyone’s hate. Mentions of her athletic achievements online are invariably followed by vicious attacks against her and her family.
One of Minnesota’s highest elected officials, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, called the player’s participation in the state tournament “insanity” and blamed state leaders for allowing it to happen. His comments on X were a repost from Riley Gaines, a former swimmer who’s trying to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports. Gaines’ post identified the Minnesota player, putting her first name in quotation marks, a slight seeming to discredit the girl’s gender.