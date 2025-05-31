U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer singles out teenage transgender athlete in social media post

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer on Friday used his official House Majority Whip social media X account to retweet a post naming a transgender metro-area high school softball player who plays for a team that will advance to the state tournament next week.
“Last night, a team of hardworking female athletes in Minnesota were denied a state title because our state’s ‘leaders’ refuse to stand up for reality, safety, and fairness,” Emmer wrote on X above a post from Riley Gaines, a 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer who’s become one of the faces of the movement to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.
“This insanity must end,” concluded Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District and is the No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House.
The Gaines post copied by Emmer includes a video showing the player pitching and her name. She is playing under state high school rules set in 2015.
Three metro-area Maple Grove and Farmington high school softball players sued Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and other state leaders earlier this month in an effort to remove transgender athletes from competing in their sport.
Female Athletes United, the group representing the players, alleges that a decade-old Minnesota policy allowing transgender athletes to compete has created an unsafe and unfair environment for them. The suit focuses on an unnamed player whom the plaintiffs allege was born male.
The Minnesota Star Tribune does not generally name minors involved in pending legal action.
Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, the first trans person elected to the Minnesota Legislature, called Emmer outing the transgender athlete “gross” and said she feared it makes a target of the athlete and her family.