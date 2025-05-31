Why did U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer single out a teenage transgender athlete on social media?

A Minnesota teen competing in a high school softball tournament next week was singled out Friday in a post on X by U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer because she’s a transgender athlete.
Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District and is the No. 3 Republican leader in the House, wrote on X:
“Last night, a team of hardworking female athletes in Minnesota were denied a state title because our state’s ‘leaders’ refuse to stand up for reality, safety, and fairness.
“This insanity must end.”
Emmer’s words were atop a post he shared from Riley Gaines, a 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer who’s become prominent in the movement to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports. Her post included video naming the Minnesota high school softball player who is transgender.
Gaines’ post on X read: “Last night, a man single-handedly carried his high school in Minnesota to a Class 4A Softball Championship. He pitched 14 shutout innings in back-to-back games to defeat the defending state champs.
“14. Shutout. Innings. You are a shameful, sorry excuse for a man, @GovTimWalz.”
Why the attention?
An executive order signed by President Donald Trump in February declared that transgender athletes are not eligible to play in girls’ sports. The order opened a U.S. Department of Education probe into the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL), which in 2015 adopted a policy allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports. The MSHSL oversees the state’s high school softball leagues.