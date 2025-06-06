It’s Championship Day in Minnesota high school softball.
Four state champions will emerge Friday, starting with Class 4A in the morning and playing down to Class 1A after dinner.
The finals are being played this season at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus. They’ve long been played at Caswell Park in North Mankato, but the Minnesota State High School League has moved the finals to the Twin Cities to bring them in line with baseball, which this season will have championship games at Target Field.
Minnesota Star Tribune reporters Jim Paulsen and Cassidy Hettesheimer will file reports all day and into the night. Follow along here, and check in often.
Here’s the schedule for the championship games. The links will direct you to live scoring during games and to boxscores after games:
Class 3A: Byron vs. Rocori, 11:30 a.m.
Class 2A: St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Hawley, 4 p.m.