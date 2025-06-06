High Schools

State tournament: Live scores and updates from Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A softball championships

Four teams will hoist trophies Friday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

By Jim Paulsen and

Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025 at 3:01PM
Champlin Park’s Layla Nguyen slides safely into third base as Bloomington Jefferson's Alexandra Oerther awaits a throw during the top of the second inning Friday in the Class 4A softball state championship game at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s Championship Day in Minnesota high school softball.

Four state champions will emerge Friday, starting with Class 4A in the morning and playing down to Class 1A after dinner.

The finals are being played this season at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus. They’ve long been played at Caswell Park in North Mankato, but the Minnesota State High School League has moved the finals to the Twin Cities to bring them in line with baseball, which this season will have championship games at Target Field.

Minnesota Star Tribune reporters Jim Paulsen and Cassidy Hettesheimer will file reports all day and into the night. Follow along here, and check in often.

Here’s the schedule for the championship games. The links will direct you to live scoring during games and to boxscores after games:

Class 4A: Bloomington Jefferson vs. Champlin Park, in progress

Class 3A: Byron vs. Rocori, 11:30 a.m.

Class 2A: St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Hawley, 4 p.m.

Class 1A: United South Central vs. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, 6:30 p.m.

Below are live reports of Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A championship games.

about the writers

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

