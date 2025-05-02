Prince Harry loses appeal to restore his UK government-funded security detail

LONDON — Prince Harry lost his appeal Friday challenging the U.K. government’s decision to strip him of his publicly funded security after he stepped away from royal family duties and moved to the U.S.
The Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that a committee hadn’t treated Harry unfairly when it decided to review his protection on a case-by-case basis each time he visits the U.K.
The ruling is likely to leave the Duke of Sussex with a large bill to pay the U.K. government’s legal fees — in addition to his own lawyers’ costs.
It wasn’t immediately clear if he would try to appeal to the U.K. Supreme Court.
The ruling upheld a High Court judge’s decision last year that found that a ‘‘bespoke’’ plan for the Duke of Sussex’s security wasn’t unlawful, irrational or unjustified.
Harry made a rare appearance for the two-day hearing last month as his lawyer argued that his life was in danger and the Royal and VIP Executive Committee had singled him out for inferior treatment.
‘‘There is a person sitting behind me who is being told he is getting a special bespoke process when he knows and has experienced a process that is manifestly inferior in every respect,’’ attorney Shaheed Fatima said. ‘‘His presence here and throughout this appeal is a potent illustration -- were one needed -- of how much this appeal means to him and his family.’’
A lawyer for the government said that Harry’s argument repeated his misconceived approach that failed in the lower court.