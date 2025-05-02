Waiting for a shoe to drop in the US jobs market

WASHINGTON — Trouble may be coming for the American job market as President Donald Trump wages trade wars, purges federal workers and deports immigrants working in the United States illegally. But it's probably not here yet.
Economists expect the U.S. Labor Department on Friday will report that employers added 135,000 jobs last month. That's a healthy number, but it would be down sharply from the surprisingly strong 228,000 jobs added in March.
The unemployment rate is forecast to remain at a low 4.2%, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.
''We are not seeing right now any really adverse effects on the employment market,'' said Boston College economist Brian Bethune, who expects a ''reasonably good'' 150,000 new jobs in April.
But many economists worry the job market is likely to deteriorate.
Trump's massive taxes on imports to the U.S. are likely to raise costs for Americans and American businesses that depend on supplies from overseas. They also threaten to slow economic growth. His immigration crackdown threatens to make it more difficult for hotels, restaurants and construction firms to fill job openings. By purging federal workers and cancelling federal contracts, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency risks wiping out jobs inside the government and out.
''Looking ahead, we expect the steep tariff increases and the surge in uncertainty and financial market volatility will result in a more pronounced labor market downshift than previously anticipated,'' Lydia Boussour, senior economist at the accounting and consulting giant EY, wrote this week. ''Large cuts to the federal workforce and the cancellations of many government contracts will also be a drag on payroll growth in coming months.''
A slowdown in immigration ''will weigh on labor supply dynamics, further constraining job growth. We foresee the unemployment rate rising toward 5% in 2025.''