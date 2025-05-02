Twins-Red Sox series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury reports

Boston update: The Red Sox open a six-game homestand after going 3-3 on a six-game swing through Cleveland and Toronto. The Red Sox won two of three in Cleveland before going 1-2 in Toronto. In the series finale in Toronto on Thursday, Boston led 2-0 after 6½ innings before Toronto rallied for a 4-2 victory. ... Boston is just one of two MLB teams (the other is the L.A. Dodgers) that has four players — RF Wilyer Abreu, 3B Alex Bregman, rookie 2B Kristian Campbell and former Twins OF Rob Refsnyder — with a .900 or better OPS. Bregman, in his first season with Boston after nine seasons with the Houston Astros, is hitting .326 with seven home runs and 26 RBI. Rafael Devers, who started the season 0-for-19 with 14 strikeouts, batted .267 in April and his hitting .228. RHP Walker Buehler (right shoulder), who hasn’t pitched since April 26, underwent tests on his shoulder on Thursday in Boston. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on Thursday it’s not clear when Buehler will be able to make his next start. Buehler, in his first season with the Red Sox after seven seasons with the L.A. Dodgers, is 4-1 with a 4.28 in six starts this season. ... C Connor Wong (left pinky finger fracture), sidelined since April 8, played in his third game of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list this weekend. ... RHP Lucas Giolito (left hamstring strain), who had been sidelined since spring training, was activated from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday and made his season debut, allowing three runs in six innings in Boston’s 7-6 loss to Toronto. LHP Brennan Bernardino was placed on the bereavement list on Wednesday. RHP Richard Fitts (right pectoral tightness) has been on the 15-day injured list since April 13.