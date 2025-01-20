MEMPHIS — The Wolves announced Monday that shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo was out indefinitely because of a Grade 3 left great toe sprain he suffered late in a recent loss to the Warriors.
Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo out indefinitely with toe injury
Donte DiVincenzo has a Grade 3 left toe sprain and is wearing a walking boot.
DiVincenzo will receive a second opinion to determine a course of treatment and a recovery timetable. He was with the team on this road trip and was wearing a walking boot.
Rob Dillingham has re-entered the rotation since the injury, but coach Chris Finch said the team will also look to replace DiVincenzo’s minutes with more players.
“We also have to get another guy in there, at least,” Finch said. “You’re gonna replace 28, 30 minutes a night with multiple guys. Situationally, it could be different people. Josh [Minott] has obviously played for us. Anxious to see [Terrence Shannon Jr.] back healthy with what he’s done in the G-League.”
Shannon is currently out because of a left mid-foot sprain.
Reserve Rob Dillingham scored 15 points but was on the bench late for the Wolves, who struggled down the stretch and saw Anthony Edwards miss a three-point try at the buzzer in a 108-106 loss at Memphis.