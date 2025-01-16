Timberwolves-Knicks game preview: Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is out because of toe injury

Wolves update: G Donte DiVincenzo (left big toe sprain) will be sidelined after a strong game Wednesday in a home loss to Golden State. He had his second game of the season where he had 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 6 or more three-pointers and a three-point shooting pct. of .500 or higher. Only Anthony Edwards (six) and Kevin Love (two) have had multiple games with that productive stat line. … The Wolves are 21-19 and above .500 after 40 games for the second consecutive season, the first time that’s happened since 2003-04 and 2004-05.