Timberwolves-Knicks game preview: Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is out because of toe injury

Timberwolves at New York Knicks
Friday, 6:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden
TV, radio: FanDuel Sports Network, iHeart app
Wolves update: G Donte DiVincenzo (left big toe sprain) will be sidelined after a strong game Wednesday in a home loss to Golden State. He had his second game of the season where he had 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 6 or more three-pointers and a three-point shooting pct. of .500 or higher. Only Anthony Edwards (six) and Kevin Love (two) have had multiple games with that productive stat line. … The Wolves are 21-19 and above .500 after 40 games for the second consecutive season, the first time that’s happened since 2003-04 and 2004-05.
Knicks update: Karl-Anthony Towns, traded by the Wolves in exchange for DiVincenzo and Julius Randle, is second in the league in rebounding (13.9 per game) and 12th in scoring (25.4) as New York is 27-15 and third in the Eastern Conference. … KAT did not play on Wednesday in a victory at Philadelphia because of a bone chip in his sprained right thumb; he’s questionable. … G Jalen Brunson (26.0) leads the team in scoring. … F Mikal Bridges leads the NBA in minutes per game (39.0).
