Timberwolves-Knicks game preview: Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is out because of toe injury

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Knicks has a bone chip in his right thumb, but is expected to try to play through the injury.

By Chris Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 16, 2025 at 10:38PM
Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss Friday's game at Madison Square Garden. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Timberwolves at New York Knicks

Friday, 6:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden

TV, radio: FanDuel Sports Network, iHeart app

Wolves update: G Donte DiVincenzo (left big toe sprain) will be sidelined after a strong game Wednesday in a home loss to Golden State. He had his second game of the season where he had 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 6 or more three-pointers and a three-point shooting pct. of .500 or higher. Only Anthony Edwards (six) and Kevin Love (two) have had multiple games with that productive stat line. … The Wolves are 21-19 and above .500 after 40 games for the second consecutive season, the first time that’s happened since 2003-04 and 2004-05.

Knicks update: Karl-Anthony Towns, traded by the Wolves in exchange for DiVincenzo and Julius Randle, is second in the league in rebounding (13.9 per game) and 12th in scoring (25.4) as New York is 27-15 and third in the Eastern Conference. … KAT did not play on Wednesday in a victory at Philadelphia because of a bone chip in his sprained right thumb; he’s questionable. … G Jalen Brunson (26.0) leads the team in scoring. … F Mikal Bridges leads the NBA in minutes per game (39.0).

Chris Miller

Editor

Chris Miller supervises coverage of professional sports teams. He has been at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 1999 and is a former sports editor of the Duluth News-Tribune and the Mesabi Daily News.

