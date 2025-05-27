Scoggins: Chet Holmgren makes big plays for Thunder against hometown team

Chet Holmgren won three state championships at Target Center as a student at Minnehaha Academy. His performance on that same court Monday night didn’t clinch a title, but it helped the Oklahoma City Thunder get a better view of that destination.
As homecomings go, this one will be hard to top.
Holmgren hit three-pointers. He soared for dunks. He swatted shots. He kept plays alive with hustle plays.
“Just trying to have fingerprints on the game,” he said.
He left more than fingerprints. He stamped his name in capital letters on Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
The big man from Minneapolis helped the Thunder survive a slugfest, 128-126 over the Timberwolves at Target Center. The Wolves face an elimination game Wednesday in Game 5 in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder would not have seized control of the series without Holmgren’s contributions.
“Chet was a monster,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.