At their core, the Timberwolves are a defensive team. They pride themselves on being one of the best teams in the NBA at that end of the floor.
But should they lose this Western Conference finals, and that’s all but a done deal after the Thunder defeated them 128-126 on Monday for a 3-1 series lead, they will look back and say their defense wasn’t quite what it could’ve been in both years they made it this far.
They Wolves couldn’t quite solve Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the height of the Mavericks a season ago. This season, in three of four conference finals games so far, they have been loose in their coverages, a little too indecisive on when to help in the gaps, and they have made game plan mistakes that have allowed not just Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to have big nights but his teammates Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren as well.
Then when the Wolves would force a miss, they couldn’t end the possessions. The Thunder grabbed 19 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points.
“They outplayed us, outrebounded us, got more of the 50-50 balls,” Anthony Edwards said. “Wanted it a little bit more.”
Though the Wolves had 30 second-chance points of their own, it makes it all the more disappointing that a game there for the taking could have been the Wolves’ if they had been just a bit better on their strongest end of the floor.
They didn’t throw as many bodies at Gilgeous-Alexander (40 points) as they did in Game 3, Jaden McDaniels said.
“That last game we played, he was seeing like three or four bodies,” said McDaniels, who scored 22 points. “I feel like this game, he only seen like the man guarding him and the main gap person. So we’ve just got to get better at our game plan mistakes.”