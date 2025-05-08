News & Politics

Need a last-minute Mother’s Day gift? Try giving an experience.

Because chances are, the thing moms want most is time with their kids.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 8, 2025 at 9:00PM
Give Mom an experience this Mother's Day, but flowers are always a good backup. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Need a last-minute Mother’s Day gift? Forget about the blenders or smart watches and give a priceless gift you know she’ll love: an experience.

No gift receipt needed as these plans are unlikely to disappoint. Here’s a list of activities for you to do together.

If Mom wants someone else to do the cooking: Head out to brunch on Sunday — or on Saturday to avoid some of the crowds. Our picks include Alma, Diane’s Place and Cooks | Bellecour. Or go bask in the sun with a cold beverage on one of these Twin Cities patios.

If Mom loves art: Treat her to a visit to one of Minnesota’s many great art museums and galleries. Has she seen them all? Visit a popup or festival like the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair that will be held over the weekend.

If Mom just wants to be left alone: Take her on a trip to a spa or a communal bathing experience centered around silent relaxation. Still too loud? Check out Orfield Laboratories, the quietest place on Earth.

If Mom loves to be out in the garden: These plant sales across Minnesota are perfect places to browse, chat and bring home something that will last a bit longer than a bouquet.

If Mom loves a bargain: These nine event ideas are all free — meaning Mom can’t say “you shouldn’t have.”

about the writer

about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Twin Cities

Minnesota Catholics praise the selection of the first U.S. pope

card image

Archbishop Bernard Hebda said he was surprised by the choice of an American-born pope to lead the worldwide church.

Nation

Father of 15-year-old who killed 2 at Wisconsin religious school faces felony charges

card image

Minneapolis

Nationwide arrest warrant issued for Twin Cities massage therapist on sex assault charge

card image