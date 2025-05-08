Need a last-minute Mother’s Day gift? Try giving an experience.

Need a last-minute Mother’s Day gift? Forget about the blenders or smart watches and give a priceless gift you know she’ll love: an experience.
No gift receipt needed as these plans are unlikely to disappoint. Here’s a list of activities for you to do together.
If Mom wants someone else to do the cooking: Head out to brunch on Sunday — or on Saturday to avoid some of the crowds. Our picks include Alma, Diane’s Place and Cooks | Bellecour. Or go bask in the sun with a cold beverage on one of these Twin Cities patios.
If Mom loves art: Treat her to a visit to one of Minnesota’s many great art museums and galleries. Has she seen them all? Visit a popup or festival like the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair that will be held over the weekend.
If Mom just wants to be left alone: Take her on a trip to a spa or a communal bathing experience centered around silent relaxation. Still too loud? Check out Orfield Laboratories, the quietest place on Earth.
If Mom loves to be out in the garden: These plant sales across Minnesota are perfect places to browse, chat and bring home something that will last a bit longer than a bouquet.
If Mom loves a bargain: These nine event ideas are all free — meaning Mom can’t say “you shouldn’t have.”