9 Twin Cities events to celebrate Mom — and they’re all free

Activities include a bonsai show, art festival, Asian Phoenix Fest, Funky Mystic gig and symphony concert.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 4:30PM
The Mother's Day Bonsai Show takes place this weekend at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory in St. Paul.

1. Mother’s Day Bonsai Show

The Minnesota Bonsai Society hosts its annual display of miniature trees and shares tips on everything about the art of bonsai. In addition, view the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory’s collection of bonsai. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, Como Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul. comozooconservatory.org)

2. Mother’s Day Weekend Art Festival

Get a preview of what artists have in store for summer’s Stone Arch Bridge Festival, Loring Park Art Festival and Art at Bayfront Park. Meet with the artists, view and shop for jewelry, ceramics and more. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington. artinbayfrontpark.com)

3. Mother’s Day Concert

The St. Paul Civic Symphony presents its annual concert in honor of Mom. Titled “Legendary Women,” it includes music by France’s Mel Bonis, who composed works in a range of forms including orchestral, chamber and solo piano music. (1 p.m. Sun. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. landmarkcenter.org)

4. Mom-a-Rama

Take Mom to Malcolm Yards and let her pick her own gift, whether it’s flowers, home decor, woodwork, jewelry or delicious treats from the 20-plus vendors. She also can get a free Mom-osa at the Boxcar Bar. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Market at Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Av. SE., Mpls. malcolmyards.market)

5. Asian Phoenix Fest

This inaugural festival celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month. Experience the smells, sights and sounds of Asia through performances, interactive activities, food and beverages. (1-5 p.m. Sat. Arbeiter Brewing, 3038 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls. arbeiterbrewing.com)

6. International Market Square Art Crawl

Sixteen showrooms throughout the building will be open to view creations from more than 20 local artisans. The theme this year is “Colors of Spring.” (3-8 p.m. Thu. 275 Market St., Mpls. imsartcrawl.com)

7. Funky Mystik

The five-piece rock band performs covers and original songs. Opal Jelly opens. (9 p.m. Fri. Driftwood Char Bar, 4415 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. driftwoodcharbar.com)

8. Big Red Barn Folk Arts & Crafters Fair

The popular and unpretentious affair will host local makers with thoughtfully and lovingly created items. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 E. County Road D, Maplewood. maplewoodmuseum.org)

9. Minnesota Watercolor Society

A spring juried exhibition with the theme of “Reflections.” Artist submissions reflect their thoughts and emotions through paintings. (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri.-Sat.; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue. and Thu. Ends May 16. Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Drive, Wayzata. minnesotawatercolors.com)

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

