Green, but not green enough? First building at former TCAAP site misses efficiency targets.

The vision for development at Rice Creek Commons, the 427-acre site in Arden Hills that was once home to the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant, is ambitious: carbon-neutral, fully electric and highly efficient.
But the first building going up on the site falls short.
The groundbreaking amid cheers and hearty huzzahs earlier this month came after the board governing development of the long-debated site granted Ryan Company waivers on several environmental criteria. The exceptions, the officials and the developers say, were a matter of practicality and timing — not a precedent for what’s to come.
The site’s all-electric mandate is unusual for Minnesota, a place where wood stoves and gas furnaces typically heat buildings in the winter.
“Nobody has ever said that’s not ambitious,” said Tena Monson, an Arden Hills City Council member who also serves on the joint development authority overseeing the project. “The reason we wanted to do that is to try to reduce the amount of carbon emissions on the site. But we’re also practical people. We understand there are limitations.”
People involved with the project say some of the waivers might not have been necessary if the builder had more time. They note that the pioneering plans for Rice Creek Commons are bumping up against physics, the limitations of federal incentives, the steady but slow adoption of electric vehicles and some of the practical limitations of a building industry that usually turns to fossil fuels.
The development authority members also said they want to meet with the builder, Ryan Companies, sometime in the near future to discuss what worked, what didn’t and how the guidelines might be adapted to make them more effective.
The primary problem for Ryan Companies was that the specific guidelines for the new development were approved in January, just as the company presented its plans for the Micro Control Company headquarters building.