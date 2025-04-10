Business development for former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant finally gets green light

After a decadelong dispute between stakeholders and millions spent in cleanup, the old Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant is set to once again be home to bustling businesses.
Earlier this week, the Joint Development Authority Board of Ramsey County and Arden Hills unanimously approved a final development agreement for part of the property. And on Wednesday, the board was scheduled to meet to discuss plans for another portion of Rice Creek Commons, a 427-acre parcel of the vast former plant site.
“I’m very excited to see something finally happening there,” said Tom Lemke, who lives near the northern edge of the former ammunition plant site, during a Monday meeting. “We’ve been residents here for 40 years and watched and waited anxiously for something to happen.”
Located alongside Interstate 35W in Arden Hills, Rice Creek Commons is planned to feature a mix of residential and commercial spaces surrounding a town center.
The plans for a 10-acre part of what’s called “Outlot A” include long-term sustainable housing and commercial facilities, with the potential to feature a corporate headquarters, life science campus, manufacturing site and other commercial uses.
Last week, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners approved an amended sale agreement with Minneapolis development firm Ryan Companies for the $9.2 million purchase of the northern portion of the 40-acre Outlot A parcel.
On Monday, Ryan Cos. received approval to proceed with the construction of a 157,000-square-foot advanced technology facility within Outlot A. The facility is planned to feature sustainable designs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 65%.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep progressing forward in the project,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Tara Jebens-Singh at the Monday meeting. “We are all very motivated to stay actively involved in this process.”