Going to Montreal? Dine at these 13 great restaurants.

As the Canadian city prepares for the debut of a Michelin guide, we get a head start by recommending these fine-dining gems.

By Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 9, 2025 at 4:00PM
At Montreal's Mastard, the tasting menu is inspired by seasonal ingredients. (Provided by Mastard)

Michelin stars will be doled out on May 15 in Montreal and the greater Québec province. These are considered some of the contenders for Michelin recognition, and among the best restaurants in Montreal. Which ones will make the list?

Au Pied de Cochon (pieddecochon.com): This lively brasserie is well known for its ode to decadence; just see the foie gras selection.

Damas (damas.ca): Large-format Syrian dishes and exquisite cocktails are served against a background of twinkling lamps and lush jewel-toned fabrics.

L’Express (restaurantlexpress.com): A Montreal icon since 1980, this Parisian-style bistro will give you a jar of cornichons to kick off your meal of foie gras and steak frites.

Hoogan et Beaufort (hooganetbeaufort.com): In a district of converted warehouses, chef/owner Marc-André Jetté turns out hyper-seasonal ingredients from a woodfire grill, with a huge wine list to match.

Joe Beef (joebeef.com): An institution for steaks, oysters, wine and Lyonnaise indulgence, Joe Beef is on many Montreal tourists’ checklists.

Jun I (juni.ca): Japanese chef Junichi Ikematsu’s 20-year-old restaurant set the tone for Montreal’s sushi scene, with top-notch fresh sashimi and other creative plates.

Mastard (restaurantmastard.com): There’s no menu for chef-owner Simon Mathys’ weeknight-only tasting menu featuring five courses inspired by the most seasonal of ingredients. Every meal begins with a knockout broth.

A dish from Juliette Plaza in Montreal, a sister restaurant to Montreal Plaza that blends nostalgia with modern creativity. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Montreal Plaza/Juliette Plaza (montrealplaza.com): You’ll find plenty of whimsy, plus a plant room and a lineup of original stuffed animals, at chefs Charles-Antoine Crête and Cheryl Johnson’s two neighboring restaurants on Plaza St.-Hubert.

Mon Lapin (vinmonlapin.com): Topping many best in Canada lists, this Little Italy hotspot from chefs and co-owners Jessica Noël and Marc-Olivier Frappier draws inspiration from the mountainous regions of northern Italy and beyond. Literally every table orders the buckwheat cake for a dessert celebration.

Vin Mon Lapin in Montreal's Little Italy is run by husband-wife duo Marc-Olivier Frappier and Vanya Filipovic. (Dominique Lafond)

Le Mousso (lemousso.com): There’s just one seating a night for 30 guests, who are served each of 12 courses simultaneously when the ebullient self-taught chef-owner Antonin Mousseau-Rivard rings a bell.

Othym (othym.com): In Montreal’s Village neighborhood, chef Noé Lainesse aims to close the loop on waste, making spice blends and fermenting ingredients to showcase local seasonality through small plates.

Sabayon (sabayon.ca): This 14-seat “micro restaurant” in a residential neighborhood showcases renowned pastry chef Patrice Demers (and spouse/partner Marie-Josée Beaudoin) in both sweet and savory modes through a six-course tasting or afternoon tea.

Toqué! (restaurant-toque.com): Chef Normand Laprise ignited the Québécois gastronomy movement 32 years ago, and his sophisticated downtown Montreal dining room is still the local leader in farm-to-table cooking with character.

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

