Going to Montreal? Dine at these 13 great restaurants.

Michelin stars will be doled out on May 15 in Montreal and the greater Québec province. These are considered some of the contenders for Michelin recognition, and among the best restaurants in Montreal. Which ones will make the list?
Au Pied de Cochon (pieddecochon.com): This lively brasserie is well known for its ode to decadence; just see the foie gras selection.
Damas (damas.ca): Large-format Syrian dishes and exquisite cocktails are served against a background of twinkling lamps and lush jewel-toned fabrics.
L’Express (restaurantlexpress.com): A Montreal icon since 1980, this Parisian-style bistro will give you a jar of cornichons to kick off your meal of foie gras and steak frites.
Hoogan et Beaufort (hooganetbeaufort.com): In a district of converted warehouses, chef/owner Marc-André Jetté turns out hyper-seasonal ingredients from a woodfire grill, with a huge wine list to match.
Joe Beef (joebeef.com): An institution for steaks, oysters, wine and Lyonnaise indulgence, Joe Beef is on many Montreal tourists’ checklists.
Jun I (juni.ca): Japanese chef Junichi Ikematsu’s 20-year-old restaurant set the tone for Montreal’s sushi scene, with top-notch fresh sashimi and other creative plates.
Mastard (restaurantmastard.com): There’s no menu for chef-owner Simon Mathys’ weeknight-only tasting menu featuring five courses inspired by the most seasonal of ingredients. Every meal begins with a knockout broth.