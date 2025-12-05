Daniel del Prado embraces French excess at his new Edina restaurant

At dinner, we tried something from every zone of the menu, including del Prado’s pet project, the chilled seafood. Our favorite bite was the snow crab lettuce cups ($21): a mix of crab meat and carrot mayo, a jalapeno slaw, an accompaniment of chili crisp for bite and funk. For our entrees, both the chicken presse ($29) and lobster thermidor ($55) take the original protein and manipulate them into something new. The chicken, made by chopping up chicken thighs and mixing with mushrooms, then reconstructing it into square slices, tasted like a casserole made out of all your Thanksgiving leftovers. For the lobster, the meat is chopped to a near-puree and folded into a sauce, the whole mixture put back into the shell, topped with cheese and torched. One word: rich.