Daniel del Prado embraces French excess at his new Edina restaurant Thérèse

What to expect at the chef’s latest project at 50th and France, which shifts from a tartine-driven daytime menu to a indulgent French brasserie after dark.

By Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 5, 2025 at 9:00PM
The dining room at Daniel del Prado's Thérese is lush with greenery. The restaurant opened in Edina in late November. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

With lobster thermidor, chicken presse and butter-bathed escargot on the menu, it’s easy to imagine a doorstop copy of Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” on a shelf in the tucked-away kitchen at Thérèse — the newest restaurant at 50th and France in Edina. The only thing missing here is aspic.

Chef/owner Daniel del Prado is hewing closely to French recipes and techniques at Thérèse, which opened in late November in the substantial dining room once occupied by the Lynhall. But he’s also going a little extra, slathering chicken liver on a burger for the ages and dousing everything in powerful flavor bombs of sauces.

The Le Burger at Thérèse tops a thick beef patty with caramelized onions, chicken liver pate, gruyere and veal jus — and it comes with French fries. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Joining del Prado’s Minneapolis portfolio — Martina, Colita, Rosalia, Minari and Porzana — Thérèse is named for his mother. It’s inspired, in part, by the St. Paul French staple, Meritage, with del Prado wanting to give the west side its own go-to spot for French onion soup, he told the Star Tribune. But there’s more: a deep wine list, modernist riffs on cocktail classics, and more than a few cuts and preparations rarely found on Twin Cities menus (hello, pig trotters).

With the daytime cafe Bellecour now open across the street and Mr. Paul’s Supper Club and Carnival Bar across the plaza, 50th and France continues its evolution as a strollable food-and-drink destination. Del Prado has a hand in that, with additional projects already open in the area (Dexter’s) and coming next year (Americana).

Thérèse is the newest restaurant in Edina's 50th and France area, replacing the former Lynhall. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Location and hours: 3945 Market St., Edina, theresempls.com. Open for lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; dinner 5-9 p.m. daily; and brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

The food: At the foundation of French cooking is the sauce, and del Prado leans heavily on those core building blocks. An intense veal jus gets soaked into the brioche bun of a burger. Truffled jus is poured all over celery root puree. A half lobster rests on sauce américain, a blend of brandy, wine and fish stock. Everything, especially the French onion soup, is dark and deep. Only a few bites are needed to get to the point: these flavors are powerful.

Thèrése French Onion Soup
Thèrése leans into rich, classic flavors in dishes like the French onion soup. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Lobster thermidor is among the dishes served at Thérèse that aren't commonly found on menus in the Twin Cities. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

At dinner, we tried something from every zone of the menu, including del Prado’s pet project, the chilled seafood. Our favorite bite was the snow crab lettuce cups ($21): a mix of crab meat and carrot mayo, a jalapeno slaw, an accompaniment of chili crisp for bite and funk. For our entrees, both the chicken presse ($29) and lobster thermidor ($55) take the original protein and manipulate them into something new. The chicken, made by chopping up chicken thighs and mixing with mushrooms, then reconstructing it into square slices, tasted like a casserole made out of all your Thanksgiving leftovers. For the lobster, the meat is chopped to a near-puree and folded into a sauce, the whole mixture put back into the shell, topped with cheese and torched. One word: rich.

Thèrése's Salmon Tartine with everything bagel mayo, capers, tomatoes and soft boiled egg.
Thèrése's salmon tartine with everything bagel mayo, capers, tomatoes and soft boiled egg is among the lunch offerings. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lunch is only a little lighter with a section of tartines, or open-face sandwiches. We tried the smoked salmon ($17) layered prodigiously over everything-bagel-flavored mayo on buttery toast. A crisp Bibb salad on the side was just the right refresher.

The dessert menu is tight and not fussy. The flourless chocolate torte ($13) was as dense as a good truffle, though we couldn’t detect the promised gin and tonic in the chocolate mousse topping.

The Chou Chou cocktail at Thérèse from beverage director Megan Luedtke. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The drinks: A retro train station split-flap sign touts some deep cuts from the wine list (and adds to the train station feel in this elongated space). For cocktails, DDP Restaurant Group’s beverage director Megan Luedtke riffs on the classics: the Chou Chou ($15), with lacto-fermented raspberries and pineapple might sound technical but it’s a solid French martini. There are a couple of nonalcoholic cocktails, too, including a Kir Non Royale ($10) made with sparkling nonalcoholic wine. And there’s always Hamm’s ($5).

The bar at Thérèse in Edina has touches of greenery. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The vibe: By day, the space feels similar to its cafe origins — sun-streaked, mixed woods, lush with greenery. By night, it still feels surprisingly casual — a cavernous space and a high-energy music playlist helped with that. The night we dined, we spotted just as many large groups as intimate two-tops. As a date night or a friends’ dinner, Thérèse is versatile.

