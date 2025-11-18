Bellecour now open in Edina, and they’re serving those iconic French fries

Even Gavin Kaysen can’t resist Bellecour’s French fries.
The celebrated chef, in his starched white chef coat, indulged in a few bites while sitting inside his just-opened Bellecour Edina (3934 Market St.). “It’s the fried leeks and rosemary,” he said, interrupting himself while discussing the whirlwind of restaurant openings he’s in the midst of managing.
This cafe, decorated in organic colors with touches personal to Kaysen, is among the trifecta of restaurants the chef is about to open.
Open daily at 7 a.m., the pastry case is stocked with croissants, Danishes, cookies, muffins and slices of crepe cake. Plus, there’s a tidy savory menu with salads and sandwiches, including a breakfast sandwich, mushroom panini, jambon beurre and a smoked salmon tartine. Prices range from $12 to $15.
“I’m super stoked,” pastry chef Alexandra Motz said about the array of sweet treats they’ll be serving. “There’s no end to the fun we can have here.”
Motz is one of three original employees still with Kaysen’s Soigné Hospitality Group. She began Day One at Spoon and Stable’s pastry station and now runs the pastry programs at all of the restaurants, which also includes Demi.
Bellecour is the chance for Motz to work with her team to bring back favorites and dip into their own creativity. There will be weekly specials, but Motz says she is eager to hear what the neighborhood wants them to stock. “Cupcakes? Crème brûlée doughnut? Tell us what you want to see!”
Bellecour has always served what Kaysen calls the food he loves to eat. The business has been an evolution. It began as a bakery and full-service restaurant in Wayzata before closing and returning as a selection of baked goods and cold case to-go bites inside Cooks of Crocus Hill stores. Now, it’s a daytime cafe once again, with a beer and wine list and seats for lingering.