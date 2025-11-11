Counter Intelligence

Find Labubu macarons and more must-have treats at a new St. Paul bakery

Plus Krispy Kreme is almost here, three new eateries opening in Kingfield, cocktails in Northeast and more food news.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2025 at 12:00PM
A green Labubu macaron outside X2 Pastries bakery
One way to get your hands on a Labubu: Get one in macaron form at this new St. Paul bakery. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Paul’s newest bakery just rolled out at the corner of pop-culture fandom and sweet treats in Mac-Groveland.

X2 Pastries is now open at 1830 Saint Clair Av. with a pastry case filled with character-shaped macarons including some that look like Labubus, those sought-after toys of the moment. There are Pokemon, blind boxes filled with surprise flavors and more.

But that’s not all that’s stocked inside. This is a full-service bakery with fresh sourdough, Japanese milk bread, seasonal tarts, scones, sticky buns and more.

X2 is the work of longtime friends and bakers Xiong Xiong and Xiong Thao, who started as a cottage bakery in 2017. The bakery is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Maple Grove, MN. 4/23/02--Krispy Kreme made it's arrival this morning in Maple Grove. There were nearly 500 waiting in line when the doors opened at 5:30AM. A few had been there all night long. Krispy Kreme expects to sell at least a million doughnuts today. There are 40 people per shift that are working until things settle down at the store.
We've been waiting a whole year for this Fridley Krispy Kreme and it's finally about to open. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Krispy Kreme returns to the Twin Cities

The hot light will switch on at 8 a.m. on Nov. 12 with the opening of Fridley’s new Krispy Kreme. In addition to its star attraction, the Original Glazed doughnuts, this store will also serve special limited-time seasonal offerings. It will be open seven days a week with in-store, drive-thru and mobile app ordering available.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for over a year since the company announced the location at 5696 University Av. inside a former CVS Pharmacy.

The North Carolina-based fried doughnut chain had been absent from the Twin Cities since 2008 after stores in Apple Valley, Coon Rapids, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, New Brighton and at the Mall of America closed.

Krispy Kreme joins a wave of restaurant nostalgia sweeping the zeitgeist after a Chi Chis revival drew enthusiastic diners when it returned to the metro area in October.

Little Bird gelato will soon be available directly from its maker as Little Bird Delicatessen is set to open on Nicollet Avenue. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Meyer lemon gelato, sandwiches herald imminent opening of Little Bird Delicatessen

Little Bird Delicatessen (3749 Nicollet Av.) rolls out this week (Nov. 12) with sandwiches, small-batch gelato, pup treats and more.

Owners Alison and Steve McMullen longed for the sandwiches and walkable neighborhood culture they experienced while living in New York. When this space became available, they decided it was time to take their business from gelato-only to something much more.

“We’re so proud to be working with local and small producers for our ingredients — including Patisserie 46, who’s baking our bread," said Alison. “We worked with them to develop a custom Dutch Crunch (Tiger Bread) sandwich roll, and we’re so excited about how it turned out.”

The new eatery will offer an array of sandwiches, like the Wesley: porcini, garlic confit and a rosemary–crusted tri-tip topped with chimichurri, arugula and horseradish. The beef comes from Angie’s Acres in Aitkin. All the sandwiches are named for kids the McMullens know.

In addition to the sandwiches, gelato — the frozen Italian treat that Little Bird supplies to local restaurants and a few stores — will finally be available in-house with flavors like roasted butternut squash, Meyer lemon and more.

Follow Little Bird Delicatessen on Instagram for the latest updates.

Nokko House rolls out with handrolls and frozen beer foam

Nokko House (4747 Nicollet Av.), the newest restaurant from chef/owner Hide Tozawa of Okome House, is now serving happy hour through dinner Tuesday to Sunday. On the menu is a mix of tempura, hand rolls, rice bowls and several plant-based options.

There’s also a full bar with specialty cocktails, Japanese whisky, sake, Japanese beers — including a Kirin Ichiban Frozen — which comes with frozen foam on top.

Silverbird Coffee Shop Exterior on opening day, Friday November 7, 2025
Silverbird Coffee Shop (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Silverbird Coffee is now open in Kingfield

Coffee fans were happy to line up for lattes and thoughtfully sourced beans when Silverbird Coffee Shop (4237 Nicollet Av.) opened last week in the former Kruise Markit space.

The work of Caitlin and Tony Querio, Silverbird offers a chance to buy the beans from the award-winning roastery in person, as well as sip lattes like the Woodsman, sweetened with maple ginger syrup, birch nectar and cinnamon.

Tony’s passion is coffee. He won the U.S. Coffee Roasting Championship before founding Silverbird. Caitlin is overseeing the front of the house and has tapped Viking and Goddess Bakery for pastries. A short menu of savory options will also be available.

There’s also a vinyl library in the back, cool coloring opportunities for young guests (and great hot chocolate), plus a few retail opportunities.

Silverbird is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

A new concept at Northeast’s hip little bar

Bar Oscar is now open where Dutch Bar once stood (2512 Central Av. NE.) Owners Jeff Luten and Mike Hoolihan partnered with Patty Grell for the new cocktail and small plates spot. Hours are from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Salut's original location is closing at the end of this year. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After 20 years, Salut Bar Americain announces end of year closure

Parasole has announced it will close its original Salut Bar Americain on France Avenue on Dec. 31. The 20 year-old Edina restaurant was the hospitality company’s first location of the casual French concept, opening in 2006. A second Salut on Grand Avenue in St. Paul opened in 2008 and closed in early 2024.

The announcement comes as the neighborhood undergoes a hospitality changeover. Longtime eateries like Cocina del Barrio and the Edina Grill closed this fall after decades of serving food to the 50th and France area.

Outstanding gift cards can be redeemed at Parasole’s other restaurants: Manny’s, Prohibition at the W in downtown Minneapolis, Good Earth (Edina) and Pittsburgh Blue (Maple Grove).

Saturday night bar close- a common sight at Mesa Pizza in Dinkytown.
Saturday night bar close- a common sight at Mesa Pizza in Dinkytown. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

This is the end of Mesa Pizza

It’s the end of an era for the large slices that were a staple of late nights in Minneapolis since 2006. Shortly after the Uptown location shut down, the second Mesa Pizza in Dinkytown has also closed.

Michelin-starred Kasama popping up in Minneapolis next weekend

The owners of Kasama in Chicago are coming to town to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Pizzeria Lola on Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tim Flores and Genie Kwon are longtime Lola fans — with Tim bringing Genie on an early date to the Minneapolis restaurant before the two married, moved to Chicago and opened the first Filipino restaurant to earn a Michelin star (the coveted global designation for great dining.)

Last time the pair were in town in 2023, an event at another of James Beard Award winning chef Ann Kim’s restaurants sold out in minutes. This time the collab will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Dishes will be a combination of the two restaurants on a plate.

