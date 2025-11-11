Find Labubu macarons and more must-have treats at a new St. Paul bakery

St. Paul’s newest bakery just rolled out at the corner of pop-culture fandom and sweet treats in Mac-Groveland.
X2 Pastries is now open at 1830 Saint Clair Av. with a pastry case filled with character-shaped macarons including some that look like Labubus, those sought-after toys of the moment. There are Pokemon, blind boxes filled with surprise flavors and more.
But that’s not all that’s stocked inside. This is a full-service bakery with fresh sourdough, Japanese milk bread, seasonal tarts, scones, sticky buns and more.
X2 is the work of longtime friends and bakers Xiong Xiong and Xiong Thao, who started as a cottage bakery in 2017. The bakery is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Krispy Kreme returns to the Twin Cities
The hot light will switch on at 8 a.m. on Nov. 12 with the opening of Fridley’s new Krispy Kreme. In addition to its star attraction, the Original Glazed doughnuts, this store will also serve special limited-time seasonal offerings. It will be open seven days a week with in-store, drive-thru and mobile app ordering available.
Fans have been anxiously waiting for over a year since the company announced the location at 5696 University Av. inside a former CVS Pharmacy.
The North Carolina-based fried doughnut chain had been absent from the Twin Cities since 2008 after stores in Apple Valley, Coon Rapids, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, New Brighton and at the Mall of America closed.
Krispy Kreme joins a wave of restaurant nostalgia sweeping the zeitgeist after a Chi Chis revival drew enthusiastic diners when it returned to the metro area in October.