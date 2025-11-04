Herbivorous Butcher set to reopen after spring fire

Just in time for feasting season, local vegan storefront Herbivorous Butcher (507 1st Av. NE., Mpls.) returns Nov. 14.
After a fire damaged the Northeast storefront in May, sibling owners Aubry Walch and Kale Walch have worked to restore their business with pop-ups, crowdfunding and creative ways to get their product into customers’ hands. In its reopening post on Instagram, they wrote, “This reopening is more than just turning the lights back on — it’s a celebration of our community’s strength, kindness, and love.”
The shop will be stocked and ready for walk-ins, online ordering and third-party delivery apps, and they’re taking pre-orders for turkey-free Thanksgiving meals that can be picked up locally or shipped nationally.
New Haven-style pizzas at MOA
The latest outpost of OG Zaza is now serving inside the Mall of America in Bloomington. The new stand is located at the outer edge of the mall’s Culinary on North third-floor food court. Diners can order ahead online or at a kiosk at the stand.
The local chain from chef Josh Hedquist began inside Rosedale Center’s Potluck food hall and has since expanded to several locations in various forms: inside a distillery in St. Paul, a trailer in Minneapolis and a dine-in restaurant in Shakopee.
A new Mediterranean cafe for Blaine
Baba Saj is now open at 8685 Central Av. NE. in Blaine. The Mediterranean cafe offers spit-roasted shawarma in a fast-casual setting. Diners can order the meats wrapped up in fresh-made pitas, in a bowl over rice or in salad form.
It’s in soft opening mode right now, but once they’re fully open expect online ordering and third-party app delivery options.
The owners brought this Chicago-based concept to the Twin Cities after successfully launching Qamaria, the Yemeni coffee shop chain, locally. This new spot is right next to Qamaria’s Blaine location.