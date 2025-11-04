Counter Intelligence

Herbivorous Butcher set to reopen after spring fire

Plus: New shawarma in Blaine, lefse-inspired doughnuts in Duluth, pizza openings and closings and more restaurant news.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2025 at 12:00PM
Herbivorous Butcher co-owners and siblings Aubry Walch and Kale Walch in their Minneapolis store in 2023. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Just in time for feasting season, local vegan storefront Herbivorous Butcher (507 1st Av. NE., Mpls.) returns Nov. 14.

After a fire damaged the Northeast storefront in May, sibling owners Aubry Walch and Kale Walch have worked to restore their business with pop-ups, crowdfunding and creative ways to get their product into customers’ hands. In its reopening post on Instagram, they wrote, “This reopening is more than just turning the lights back on — it’s a celebration of our community’s strength, kindness, and love.”

The shop will be stocked and ready for walk-ins, online ordering and third-party delivery apps, and they’re taking pre-orders for turkey-free Thanksgiving meals that can be picked up locally or shipped nationally.

The OG pie from OG ZaZa at Potluck food hall in Rosedale Center
OG ZaZa is taking its pies to the Mall of America. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

New Haven-style pizzas at MOA

The latest outpost of OG Zaza is now serving inside the Mall of America in Bloomington. The new stand is located at the outer edge of the mall’s Culinary on North third-floor food court. Diners can order ahead online or at a kiosk at the stand.

The local chain from chef Josh Hedquist began inside Rosedale Center’s Potluck food hall and has since expanded to several locations in various forms: inside a distillery in St. Paul, a trailer in Minneapolis and a dine-in restaurant in Shakopee.

A new Mediterranean cafe for Blaine

Baba Saj is now open at 8685 Central Av. NE. in Blaine. The Mediterranean cafe offers spit-roasted shawarma in a fast-casual setting. Diners can order the meats wrapped up in fresh-made pitas, in a bowl over rice or in salad form.

It’s in soft opening mode right now, but once they’re fully open expect online ordering and third-party app delivery options.

The owners brought this Chicago-based concept to the Twin Cities after successfully launching Qamaria, the Yemeni coffee shop chain, locally. This new spot is right next to Qamaria’s Blaine location.

New plans for the former Falastin in Duluth

Lakeside’s former New London Cafe/Falastin space (4721 E. Superior St., Duluth) has a new tenant. Chef Antony Gor plans to open Sōl Cafe, a Hong Kong-style cafe with a menu that will also feature Cantonese classics along with beverages made with Asian flavors. The restaurant has grown out of Gor’s Sol Supper Club pop-up.

“Perfect Duluth Day” interviewed Gor about his plans for the new restaurant; he said it will be open for breakfast and lunch. No opening date has been announced, but the restaurant has been staffing up.

Doughnuts with Minnesota flavor inspo

In other interesting Duluth news, Voyageur Donuts is now open at 394 Lake Av. S. in Canal Park. The menu is stacked with cool flavors that are decidedly Minnesotan, like Lefse (vanilla glaze with cinnamon), Hot Dish (savory with bacon, cream cheese, sour cream and chive potato chips) and the seasonal Falling Leaves (a spiced doughnut with maple glaze, pumpkin spice candy and sprinkles).

In addition to the doughnut case, there’s a rotating selection of soft serve and gluten-free doughnuts from Minneapolis’ Sift Bakery. The shop is open Wednesday through Sunday mornings from 7 a.m. Check Instagram for more up-to-date menus and hours.

Choices are many at the Mesa Pizza by the Slice take out venue on fourth.
Long a staple of Uptown eating - especially for post-bar slices, Mesa Pizza has closed. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Late-night slice mainstay suddenly closes

Mesa Pizza has closed its Uptown location (1440 W. Lake St., Mpls.) after 14 years. The announcement came via Instagram, saying that Halloween would be its final service. Fans shared memories and heartbreak on the post while remarking on the restaurant’s incredible run.

The good news is that the second location of the pizzeria in Dinkytown (1323 SE. 4th St.) remains open seven days a week from lunch through late night — 2 a.m. on weekends.

LW’s Bierstube closes in Inver Grove Heights

After 42 years of serving German comforts and cold beers, Oct. 30 was the final night for Inver Grove Heights’ LW’s Bierstube (6434 Cahill Av.). In a Facebook post commemorating its run, LW’s Bierstube owners wrote, in part, “We consider ourselves very blessed and fortunate to have served you and this community.”

This location has been sold, but sister restaurants in Oakdale, Hastings and Red Wing will carry on.

