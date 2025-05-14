Minneapolis vegan ‘butcher’ shop temporarily closes after building fire

Founded in 2014 by siblings Aubry Walch and Kale Walch, the Herbivorous Butcher began as a Minneapolis Farmers Market experiment and in 2016 turned into a hit brick-and-mortar store in northeast Minneapolis that ships nationwide. At the heart of their operation are housemade proteins that stand in for animal products, such as vegan Korean BBQ ribs, chorizo sausage and Brie cheese.