Minneapolis vegan ‘butcher’ shop temporarily closes after building fire

The Herbivorous Butcher is temporarily closed after a Tuesday night fire wrought damage on the building that houses Minneapolis’ vegan “meat” shop.
“We are heartbroken,” the proprietors wrote on social media Wednesday.
The shop is now closed, and sales on delivery platforms have been halted “until we can assess the damage and begin to rebuild,” they wrote.
Founded in 2014 by siblings Aubry Walch and Kale Walch, the Herbivorous Butcher began as a Minneapolis Farmers Market experiment and in 2016 turned into a hit brick-and-mortar store in northeast Minneapolis that ships nationwide. At the heart of their operation are housemade proteins that stand in for animal products, such as vegan Korean BBQ ribs, chorizo sausage and Brie cheese.
The structure fire at 507 1st Av. NE., Mpls., had responders on site at 9:19 p.m.
“The fire department had to flood the space, and everything is now a mess,” the Herbivorous Butcher team wrote. “We’re still taking it all in — and figuring out what comes next."
The duo also own J. Selby’s vegan restaurant in St. Paul.