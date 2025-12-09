Counter Intelligence

Farina Rossa staying open despite Fair State’s taproom closure

Plus OG Zaza keeps expanding, stoner subs, a new vegan cafe, bakery openings, holiday market and more.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 9, 2025 at 12:00PM
A charred crust pizza on a picnic table patio is topped with fresh salad greens and fried crispy cheese bits.
While Fair State closes its taproom, Farina Rossa will continue to serve its pizzas and fresh Italian fare at the location. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After the announcement that Fair State Brewing is closing its taproom, fans of Farina Rossa Kitchen might be wondering about the state of the popular pizza-focused restaurant. We have good news.

Chef-owner JohnMichael Lynch said he’s reaching a deal with the landlord to keep operating in the space — 2506 Central Av. NE. in Minneapolis — at least for the short term.

But carrying on without the taproom is bittersweet, Lynch told the Minnesota Star Tribune in a statement.

“It has been a rewarding partnership and I thank them for the opportunity to showcase our product in their space,” he said.

Farina Rossa will be open for dine-in and takeout, and will add weekend brunch that will feature bagels, sweet treats and breakfast sandwiches.

“We have a lot of great things planned for the future and this is just another challenge to navigate,” Lynch said. “We look forward to continue serving the community.”

New cafe has veg-centered comforts

Dreamstate Cafe (2558 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.) opened Dec. 6 with dinner service featuring dishes like Lion’s Mane steak, shredded mock duck burnt end nachos, Delicata squash doughnuts, corned beef sandwiches and more. There’s a full bar with specialty cocktails along with NA options.

The all-day cafe and bar is entirely plant-based and will soon expand from dinner into lunch, happy hour and breakfast.

The new cafe comes from Kirstin Wiegmann and Jeff Therkelsen, the team behind Powderhorn’s Reverie. Follow them on Instagram @DreamstateCafe for more updates.

Cheba Hut toasted subs opens on Lake Street

There’s a new sandwich shop in town (1118 W. Lake St., Mpls.) with all the good jokes. Cheba Hut specializes in “toasted” subs (their quotes), and a release promises it’s “bringing every ounce of weird, wild, toasted energy the city deserves.”

The menu and concept are filled with wink-and-giggle weed jokes: The beverage station is called “cotton mouth,” the mascot Flip the Bird loves blunt-sized sandwiches, and sub names are plucked from back issues of High Times.

Related Coverage

While you don’t have to partake to enjoy the food, the subs and Krispie treat menu is built to satisfy serious munchies.

Inside there are seats and a selection of beer, but Cheba Hut also offers delivery. Plus, the hours go late night from 10 a.m. to midnight or 2 a.m. on the weekends. Righteous.

Mestiizo owners Danny Guerrero and Luis Puentes
Danny Guerrero, left, and Luis Puentes are the owners of Mestiizo, the latest bar and restaurant to open in northeast Minneapolis. (Photo provided by the Glass Plate)

Northeast’s new cocktail lounge opens Dec. 11

Mestiizo, the swank new Minneapolis cocktail lounge from bartender Danny Guerrero and partner Luis Puentes, opens Dec. 11, at 337 13th Av. NE. Taking over the former Altburger location, the room has been transformed into a dimly lit, cozy room with art largely from Indigenous makers.

Beverages and food mingle Latin and Asian flavors. Guerrero is from Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico — the birthplace of tequila. He’s also done a deep dive into understanding Japanese whiskey and its drinking culture. Beverages draw on all of his experience, extensive travels and inspiration for a sophisticated blend in every glass.

In the kitchen, chefs are also finding that throughline with dishes like birria eggrolls and nigiri topped with caviar and avocado.

Mestiizo will be open daily starting at 4 p.m.; reservations are open now.

Flight Club landing in North Loop

Flight Club is targeting a spring 2026 opening for its location at 729 N. Washington Av. in Minneapolis with social darts and drinks in a new eat/drink/play venue.

Renderings of the space include dark, swanky vibes with vintage arcade elements all showcasing a space for drinks, snacks and dart games. During summer months, seating will expand to include a ground-floor patio.

The business is the work of State of Play Hospitality, which specializes in grown-up game spaces. At other properties, the menu includes a mix of bar snacks with twists like poke tacos, balsamic-drizzled Brussels sprouts, barbecue chicken flatbread and cotton candy for dessert. Drinks are a mix of spiked and NA cocktails with well-known beer brands.

Gavin Kaysen’s Florida restaurant is now open

The Merchant Room, Gavin Kaysen’s third restaurant opening of the season, is now serving in Naples, Fla. Located at the Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort, the restaurant is a new American brasserie with in-house dry-aged steaks, seasonal Gulf flavors and a Midwestern approach to seasonality with respect to its ingredients.

All of this inside a luxurious room styled with a nod to Old Naples with vintage touches.

The restaurant follows Kaysen’s recent openings of Bellecour Edina and Bellecour North Loop, which opened for dinner over the weekend.

A tray with several pastries including a roll, a circular croissant, a doughnut and a hot dog in a pastry bun
Paris Baguette is in expansion mode in the Twin Cities. First Maple Grove, now Roseville, with Woodbury up next. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Second Paris Baguette opens at Rosedale

The South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette has opened in Roseville, in the former Panera on the lower exterior level of Rosedale Center. Known for its fresh-baked treats that blend Asian and French flavors, the storefront offers ready-made cakes, croissants, fresh bread, mochi doughnuts and more. The new spot joins a Maple Grove outpost with a third in Woodbury coming soon.

OG Zaza brings its New Haven-style pizza to Grand Avenue

The quickly expanding local pizza chain OG Zaza is expected to replace Big E’s sandwich shop next to Grand Ol’ Creamery. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports that chef-owner Josh Hedquist plans to open the shop by Jan 1. The newest location joins others in St. Paul, Shakopee, Roseville, Minneapolis and the just-opened Mall of America stand.

Diane's Place will hold its third annual holiday market featuring local food makers. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Diane’s Place holds Holiday Food Market

Diane’s Place will gather a host of cool food makers for the third annual Holiday Food Market at the award-winning restaurant in northeast Minneapolis. On Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. culinary artisans like Fortune Fish & Gourmet, Cocoa Flake, 3Leches, Cornelius Pasta, Dervish Mazza and more will gather to sell their wares inside the Food Building.

The event also is gathering items to support the East Side Neighborhood Services food shelf. Attendees are asked to bring items like flour, sugar, cooking oil and pantry staples to donate. Each donor will get a raffle ticket and could win prizes from the market’s vendors.

Nicole Hvidsten of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

More from Counter Intelligence

See More

Counter Intelligence

Farina Rossa staying open despite Fair State’s taproom closure

A charred crust pizza on a picnic table patio is topped with fresh salad greens and fried crispy cheese bits.
Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Plus OG Zaza keeps expanding, stoner subs, a new vegan cafe, bakery openings, holiday market and more.

Eat & Drink

Minnesota’s first co-op brewery says it will close after this weekend

card image

Eat & Drink

Team behind Patisserie 46 to bring a taste of France to Lilydale

card image