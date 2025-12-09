Farina Rossa staying open despite Fair State’s taproom closure

After the announcement that Fair State Brewing is closing its taproom, fans of Farina Rossa Kitchen might be wondering about the state of the popular pizza-focused restaurant. We have good news.
Chef-owner JohnMichael Lynch said he’s reaching a deal with the landlord to keep operating in the space — 2506 Central Av. NE. in Minneapolis — at least for the short term.
But carrying on without the taproom is bittersweet, Lynch told the Minnesota Star Tribune in a statement.
“It has been a rewarding partnership and I thank them for the opportunity to showcase our product in their space,” he said.
Farina Rossa will be open for dine-in and takeout, and will add weekend brunch that will feature bagels, sweet treats and breakfast sandwiches.
“We have a lot of great things planned for the future and this is just another challenge to navigate,” Lynch said. “We look forward to continue serving the community.”
New cafe has veg-centered comforts
Dreamstate Cafe (2558 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.) opened Dec. 6 with dinner service featuring dishes like Lion’s Mane steak, shredded mock duck burnt end nachos, Delicata squash doughnuts, corned beef sandwiches and more. There’s a full bar with specialty cocktails along with NA options.
The all-day cafe and bar is entirely plant-based and will soon expand from dinner into lunch, happy hour and breakfast.