Bellecour North Loop brings chef Gavin Kaysen’s French bistro ambitions full circle

“It’s pretty wild what we’ve created,” said Gavin Kaysen, surveying the dining room inside the about-to-open Bellecour North Loop.
The James Beard Award-winning chef’s highly anticipated new restaurant officially opens Thursday as a daytime cafe, and starting Saturday will transform into a French bistro by night. This restaurant more than any of his others — Spoon and Stable, Demi and Mara — is the culmination of a lifetime of work, and the kind of neighborhood place Kaysen loves the most.
Mornings will include coffee with stacks of freshly made pastries from chef Alexandra Motz’s team displayed by the register. Diners order at the counter, linger at tables and have the option of tucking into some light lunch dishes with maybe a glass (or bottle) of wine.
After 2 p.m., the cafe will close to reset and reopen at 5 p.m. as a full-service restaurant with classic French bistro fare.
In the evenings, the dining room plunges into warm, low-lit ambience and the small, curved bar glows red. The clink of shifting silverware forecasts the menu of French comforts served elegantly, like escargot bathed in garlic butter, towers of fresh seafood nestled into pebble ice, plump roast chicken with a sauce so smooth it looks like poured suede, and profiteroles with Grand Marnier and poured chocolate.
Beverages are created by award-winning bartender Jessi Pollak, while wines are selected by Soigné Hospitality’s new sommelier Zachary Byers, who just moved to Minneapolis from Denver.
The intimate space seats just 50 diners, with plans for additional outdoor seating in summer and the possibility of kitchen counter seats in the future.
From the subway tile and exposed brick to the challenges Kaysen’s contractors faced trying to wedge a restaurant into limited real estate, Bellecour feels very New York by way of Paris. It’s fitting for the chef who rose to national prominence while working for Lyon-born Daniel Boulud’s New York restaurants. While Kaysen is still every bit the hockey-loving kid from Bloomington, his kitchen cadence is clipped as he stands at the pass directing staff. It’s the unmistakable efficiency of someone who can rattle off a subway schedule from memory.