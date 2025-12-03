Bellecour North Loop brings chef Gavin Kaysen’s French bistro ambitions full circle

At the back, one of Paul Bocuse’s aprons hangs encased in museum glass, signed by the legendary chef’s son. The backing replicates the wallpaper from Bocuse’s original restaurant. Another black-and-white image of a boy selling garlic at a French market alongside his father is an early picture of chef Boulud, Kaysen’s mentor. The way the tile arches over the kitchen pass mimics the look of Grand Central Station. The historic wood floor planks that shift inside the building feel like walking through the dining room at the much-missed North Loop cafe Moose & Sadie’s. There’s significance in every detail, and Kaysen is nothing if not a details man.