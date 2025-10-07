Chi-Chi’s is back, but is it as good as we remember?

Reviving a once-popular brand that’s been gone for 20 years is a calculated bet on nostalgia for better days, when complimentary baskets of chips and salsa were the standard. The reality is a little trickier. When the original Chi-Chi’s opened in 1976, it was an introduction to Mexican cuisine for a lot of Minnesotans. And it came with tacos, giant margaritas and sizzling trays paraded around a dining room, leaving behind perfumes of charred onion and green peppers. Now, the cuisine is engrained in American culture.