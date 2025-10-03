These fans grew up going to Chi-Chi’s. Here’s what they want from the new one.

Don’t mess with the chimichanga, sizzle plates or fried ice cream.
Those are among the pieces of advice Chi-Chi’s fans have for the local chain making a comeback after 20 years. With the first Chi-Chi’s 2.0 set to roll out Monday in St. Louis Park, and plans to add more locations, fans responded to the Minnesota Star Tribune’s call for nostalgic Chi-Chi’s fans.
They shared fond memories of the jovial atmosphere and concept that introduced many diners to Tex-Mex fare for the first time. Fans also gave their two cents on what it will take for customers like them to dine there on repeat, as the restaurant ushers the brand into a modern era.
As a kid, Marcus Parkansky went to Chi-Chi’s with his parents nearly every Friday night. The Milwaukee transplant, now a Twin Cities resident, said he plans to check out the new St. Louis Park location with family and friends shortly after it debuts.
“I was super excited when I heard it was coming back because I have a lot of memories there,” he said. “It’s going to be a blast from the past, while being something new and different, and hopefully that should be moderate.”
Parkansky said one of his family’s regular dishes was the taco salad, in which the restaurant made its own tortilla bowls, and it will be one of his first orders.
Rachael Crew would dine at the Richfield location, the very first Chi-Chi’s when the concept debuted in the mid-1970s, with her family on occasion.
“I am a nostalgia junkie and there’s nothing more nostalgic to me than Chi-Chi’s. I grew up in the late-’70s and ’80s and going there with my family was a peak restaurant experience,” she said. “So I think that’s how we relate to Chi-Chi’s, it brings me back to childhood and those fun memories and discovering this exciting food.”