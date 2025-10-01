Bring on the chimichangas: Chi-Chi’s is opening next week

Fans of chimichangas, fried ice cream and nostalgia, this is your moment: Chi-Chi’s Mexican restaurant is back, opening in St. Louis Park on Oct. 6.
It’s a long-awaited return for the Minnesota-born chain that started nearly 50 years ago and introduced many Midwesterners to Tex-Mex food. The refreshed version comes courtesy of Michael McDermott, son of Chi-Chi’s co-founder Marno McDermott.
Chi-Chi’s replaces McDermott’s Rojo Mexican Grill at the Shops at West End, with local design firm Shea tapped to update the space. The menu will feature Chi-Chi’s favorites as well as new items that reflect diners’ changing palates.
“We’re bringing back the food, energy and fun that people love, now with a fresh twist for a whole new generation,” McDermott said in a statement.
Original offerings such as chimichangas, seafood enchiladas, nachos grande, fried ice cream and the popular “combo plates” will be joined by quesabirria tacos, chorizo-beef meatloaf, burrito bowls, salmon salad and the Manchego burger. Tacos, once just a choice of chicken or beef, now include blackened mahi mahi, braised short rib and vegetable. There’s a happy hour menu, too.
The St. Louis Park location, at 1602 West End Blvd., will serve as the flagship for the brand’s relaunch, with additional locations planned. In its heyday, there were more than 200 Chi-Chi’s nationwide; the last restaurant closed in 2004.
Hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are available on Open Table. Find more information and the full menu at chichisrestaurants.com.