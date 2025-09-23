Economy

Latino-owned businesses in Minnesota keep struggling amid immigration crackdown

Businesses, along with nonprofit and city support, are planning events to draw more customers.

By Dee DePass

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 23, 2025 at 11:00AM
El Burrito Mercado in St. Paul kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a social media campaign and a festival asking patrons to support the third generation Latino-owned company. (Dee DePass/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Paul’s popular El Burrito Mercado grocery and restaurant is a family business now run by the second and third generations. The owners worry their fourth generation may not succeed them.

The 46-year-old business is financially squeezed by soaring inflation and anxiety among its Latino customers about immigration crackdowns.

“Even managing during the pandemic was easier than navigating through this,” said co-owner Milissa Silva, whose parents founded the West Side business in 1979. “We are impacted by the fact that Latinos aren’t coming and shopping as frequently in the market. There’s that fear of being in the streets.”

Last year business was “great.” This year, revenue is flat and grocery sales plunged 8%, while expenses soared 10% to 20%, Silva said.

Several other Latino business owners across the Twin Cities tell the same story: Sales are down and they need more customers to survive.

They are among the Latino-owned businesses in Minnesota that pay more than $300 million in annual payroll taxes, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and the nonprofit Empowering Strategies.

To survive, El Burrito has tightened its budget. It also joined a raft of nonprofits and businesses across the Twin Cities hosting festivals, launching social media campaigns and adding new menu options to try to increase customers.

“We still want to be around for more generations to come, but we need [the community] to come in and continue supporting,” said Silva, who runs the business with her sister and niece.

El Burrito kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month earlier this month with a new social media campaign and a community festival complete with drink specials, new menu items and a mariachi band.

Across the river, the Lake Street Council joined the Latino Economic Development Center, city of Minneapolis and other sponsors to host a mile-long “Taco Tour” that started at Lake Street and 27th Avenue and stretched west.

Hundreds of neighbors listened to Latin bands, dined at food trucks, competed in hot sauce eating contests and signed up to win gift cards to 30 participating Lake Street restaurants and stores.

All the activity is badly needed, Lake Street Council Executive Director Allison Sharkey said.

Lake Street Latino-owned restaurants, bars and groceries are seeing a notable dip in business. Some told the Lake Street Council that customer traffic dropped as much as 65% since February when immigration crackdowns shifted to high gear, Sharkey said.

Minneapolis shopkeepers and food truck vendors along Lake Street said privately that sales declines sharpened after a June 3 raid at the Taqueria y Birrieria Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant on Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue that included Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Protesters stormed streets outside the restaurant, thinking the raid was to arrest undocumented immigrants. The military-style raid actually was related to a drug trafficking case.

The chaotic scene added to Latinos’ concerns about stepped-up enforcement.

Down the street, taco-maker James Jaime said his business fell 15%, causing him to take on a second job at McDonald’s so he could support his children.

The Taco Tour is one of several events the Lake Street Council is hosting to draw more customers to the corridor’s immigrant-owned shops, many of which are economic linchpins of the neighborhood.

“We want to make sure everybody in the community understands that these businesses you love, if you still want them to be here a year from now, you have to come over and over again to support them,” Sharkey said.

Mariana Vidales, manager of the Mexican ice cream store La Michoacana Purepecha on Lake Street, sells ice cream bars while chatting with corn roasting vendor Andres Ortega during the Lake Street Taco Tour festival in Minneapolis on Sept. 6. (Dee DePass/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

City and state officials insist Latino businesses have a lot to be proud of, including their sheer numbers. More than 12,000 Latin businesses across the state employ more than 8,000 workers, according to DEED and Empowering Strategies.

It’s those achievements Silva wants to celebrate as she attempts to inspire neighbors and food fans with her business’ mariachi music, organic blue corn dishes and new drinks such as chili-citrus “Sangrita” and mezcal with cucumbers.

“My message is a reminder to get out there. This is a great time to support local Latino businesses,” Silva said. “We need you to come in and continue supporting.”

Supporters rally

On Sunday, city, county and state representatives joined officials from Mexico’s Consulate and the Silva family as they sang with the mariachi band.

Mayor Melvin Carter dropped by Sept. 16 to show support.

”At a time when harmful anti-immigrant rhetoric is spreading fear and mistrust, we stand even more firmly with our immigrant neighbors,” Carter said.

Earlier this month in Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey dodged rain to cheer on Lake Street‘s Taco Tour and pledge support as neighbors, kids and foodies lined up at food trucks and checked a map for 30 other participating restaurants.

Zach Kaszynski was walking to the farmers market when he heard Latin music, saw food trucks and stopped to grab some fun and food. He did not know how much the businesses were hurting.

“I’ll support them even more now that I know what this is all about,” he said. “I might even have to make a couple more stops today.”

Wearing a “Tacos! Not Tanks” shirt, Ingrid Rasmussen, the pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, said she encouraged her congregation to show up and spend their dollars and time in the community.

“We all know businesses along Lake Street are struggling during this administration’s lockdown on so many things. So this is about being community rich,” she said as Latino singers took to the stage. “Let’s lean into the joy of being together.”

Dee DePass

Reporter

Dee DePass is an award-winning business reporter covering Minnesota small businesses for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She previously covered commercial real estate, manufacturing, the economy, workplace issues and banking.

See Moreicon

