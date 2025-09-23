Latino-owned businesses in Minnesota keep struggling amid immigration crackdown

St. Paul’s popular El Burrito Mercado grocery and restaurant is a family business now run by the second and third generations. The owners worry their fourth generation may not succeed them.
The 46-year-old business is financially squeezed by soaring inflation and anxiety among its Latino customers about immigration crackdowns.
“Even managing during the pandemic was easier than navigating through this,” said co-owner Milissa Silva, whose parents founded the West Side business in 1979. “We are impacted by the fact that Latinos aren’t coming and shopping as frequently in the market. There’s that fear of being in the streets.”
Last year business was “great.” This year, revenue is flat and grocery sales plunged 8%, while expenses soared 10% to 20%, Silva said.
Several other Latino business owners across the Twin Cities tell the same story: Sales are down and they need more customers to survive.
They are among the Latino-owned businesses in Minnesota that pay more than $300 million in annual payroll taxes, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and the nonprofit Empowering Strategies.
To survive, El Burrito has tightened its budget. It also joined a raft of nonprofits and businesses across the Twin Cities hosting festivals, launching social media campaigns and adding new menu options to try to increase customers.
“We still want to be around for more generations to come, but we need [the community] to come in and continue supporting,” said Silva, who runs the business with her sister and niece.