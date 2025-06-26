Why is everyone obsessed with Labubu?

Osirys Oliva and Jonathan Martinez got to Rosedale Center at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday to secure the first spots in one of two lines queued up in the rain. Four hours later, when the doors opened, they rushed toward two vending machines inside the Roseville shopping mall, with dozens of other line-waiters right behind.
Welcome to ground zero for Minnesota’s Labubu collectible-accessory craze.
Never heard of Labubu? The stuffed toys combine Hello Kitty’s cartoon cuteness, with Gremlin-like menace and the collectability of Beanie Babies. In the speculative spirit of Pokémon cards and claw machines, they’re sold in “blind boxes‚” so purchasers don’t know which one they’ll get.
Not that Labubu are easy to acquire.
Oliva, 22, had seen the stuffed creatures on TikTok this winter, and at first thought they were “creepy little things that people were obsessed with.” Eventually, the internet wore her down. “I just kept seeing them over and over, and I hopped on the trend.”
Labubu’s big-eyed, scary-sweet aesthetic — think: evil Care Bears, or if Yoshitomo Nara illustrated “Where the Wild Things Are?” — seems a bit edgy for mainstream virality.
And yet, Labubu fandom ranges from Hollywood A-listers to middle-school dean’s listers, who hang the little monsters from belt loops and bags.
Why are folks paying $30 or more for tchotchkes in the face of economic uncertainty? Some speculate that the Labubu craze reflects the “lipstick effect” theory — that consumers who can’t afford big-ticket items during a financial crisis still splurge by treating themselves to more small luxuries — and signals that a recession is ahead.