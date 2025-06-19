Yuen: Can the new wave of claw machines get kids hooked on gambling?

In a crowded casino made for kids, stocked with rows upon rows of neon, chiming claw machines, I saw my 12-year-old son’s life flash before my eyes.
He had already drained $20 into a single machine when his latest attempt looked promising. The metal claw plunged into a sea of stuffed animals, scooped one up, and at the last second, dropped the plush toy once again.
The outcome — close, but no stuffy — wasn’t surprising. But my kid’s reaction was.
“I’m going again! I’m going again!” he insisted with a crazed look, fishing through his tray of tokens for another round. “I’m gonna win it!”
Arcades featuring Japanese-style claw machines have descended on Minnesota. They’re the modern, more thrilling version of the sad-looking claw machine in the grocery store that no intelligent person would ever play. The latest generation of this game, however, feels more enticing, cheerful and blatantly kid-friendly.
We decided to try our hand at DUCK!, a popular claw-machine business nestled in an Eagan strip mall. My brother was in town, and Uncle Timmy loaded up both of my kids with tokens for days. Judging from the families, teens and grown men around us carrying shopping baskets teeming with prizes, the odds weren’t completely rigged against the humans.
Still, I worried — what if my kid’s fixation with the claw marked the beginning of a gambling problem that would lead to a lifetime of regret, loneliness and financial ruin? As mothers tend to do.
Was there something innately addictive about these machines? And was my concern warranted?