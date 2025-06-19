Yuen: Can the new wave of claw machines get kids hooked on gambling?

Some individuals can walk into a casino and are perfectly content sitting out on the excitement. Ever the miser, I am one of those people. (Naturally, I am a lot of fun at parties.) My dad, on the other hand, played the lottery every week when I was growing up. Once he picked five of the six numbers correctly and always reminded his children how differently our lives would have shaken out if he had won the whole shebang. No matter that he had a master’s degree in mathematics and understood probability: His dream of winning big overrode the statistical fact that he was more likely to be struck by lightning.