Daniel del Prado is bringing upscale French fare to 50th & France

In November a new Parisienne-style restaurant will welcome guests with cheese-topped bowls of French onion soup, tartîne, classic steak frites and more when Daniel del Prado opens Thérèse, an upscale French brasserie at 3945 Market St. Edina.
“Maybe people don’t know this about me, but I love French cooking,” del Prado told the Star Tribune via email. “It’s a comfort food for me.”
In addition to the classics, the chef/restaurateur teased other dishes that will join the menu, including langoustine ravioli, uni custard and stuffed pig trotters. The restaurant will be open for daily for lunch and dinner with weekend brunch.
“I think about going to Meritage for French onion soup a lot,” said del Prado. “So, when this spot became available, it just felt right for a French brasserie. Plus, this is one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the metro, so creating an all-day spot where people could just meet up or get midweek dinner felt good to me.”
Behind the bar, DDP Restaurant Group’s beverage director Megan Luedtke will create a list of top-shelf cocktails to complement the refined wine list. Thérèse will open bottles of fine wines and offer them for sale by the glass, making the chance to sip something rare and special a bit more affordable.
The restaurant is currently undergoing renovations to create a decor that feels like visiting a super-chic friend’s Paris flat, filled with warm light and plenty of greenery, a del Prado staple.
Named after his mother, Thérèse is part of a substantial hospitality presence in the neighborhood for del Prado. He’s part owner of nearby Dexter’s, and is behind Americana, which will open next year in the former Barrio space. His DDP Restaurant Group also operates Martina, Colita, Minari and Porzana, all in Minneapolis.