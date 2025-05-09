What to know about the Michelin ratings

Visiting restaurants: The Michelin Guide team selects restaurants for its anonymous reviewers, called inspectors, to visit in certain geographic areas. They write reviews about their experiences on several criteria, then meet with other inspectors to discuss which restaurants are worthy of stars. Inspectors visit a restaurant “as many times at it takes” to get a complete picture, but it’s a different inspector each time. They spread visits across seasons, lunch and dinner, and weekdays and weekends. There are roughly 120 Michelin inspectors, and all are full-time employees and former restaurant or hospitality professionals.