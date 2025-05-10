Review: Meet the woman who saved countless art masterpieces from the Nazis

Valland is the real-life heroine of “The Art Spy,” a curator at Jeu de Paume Museum in Paris in the 1940s. Unpaid because she was a woman, Villand nevertheless treasured the priceless works in her care. When Hermann Göring and other Nazis began using it and the Louvre for lavish “shopping” trips to line the walls of their homes or Hitler’s planned art museum, she decided, as Michelle Young writes, “her role, even if small, would be to save what might remain of the beauty left in the world.”