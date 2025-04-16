Wild seem completely healthy headed into playoff series against Vegas

As familiar as the Wild have become with white-knuckle finishes — and they’ve had some doozies lately — the suspense in store for them had they flubbed their last opportunity to clinch a playoff spot would have taken the cake.
If the Wild didn’t at least get to overtime on Tuesday night, they would have had to wait until Calgary’s finale Thursday to learn if they advanced or were axed.
That’s what Joel Eriksson Ek’s last-minute goal avoided, the center’s second whack at the puck with 20 seconds remaining in the third period tying the game against Anaheim to give the Wild the point they needed to lock up the first wild card in the Western Conference.
They finished their 3-2 comeback in overtime at Xcel Energy Center in a feel-good send-off for Marc-Andre Fleury’s regular-season career, the goaltender taking over for the extra frame after Filip Gustavsson suggested the switch.
“Maybe it was fate to go to overtime and get Flower in net the way we did, too,” defenseman Jake Middleton said. “What an all-class move by Gus there, too. Very cool.”
Instead of limbo, the Wild are preparing for a first-round matchup against Vegas expected to start Sunday that looks lopsided at first glance after they were swept in the regular season, but the Wild are encouraged because the Golden Knights haven’t faced them the way they are now, and that’s healthy.
“To do it with a full lineup, that’s the most exciting part,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. “We’re all ready to go and feeling good going into the playoffs.”
Not just mentally but physically and for the first time in months.