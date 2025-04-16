Neal: Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson gets the point, cedes the net to Marc-Andre Fleury

Matt Boldy drove home the game-winning goal in overtime, skated to the left corner and jumped into the plexiglass as fans erupted.
It was a move that, temporarily, divided the Wild on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center.
Teammates on the ice at the time of the goal rushed toward him to celebrate. Another group of Wild players emptied out of their bench and headed for their goalie. Meanwhile, a blob of players in orange and white — rumored to be Anaheim Ducks — attempted to avoid the two groups. Then the Boldy group headed toward the larger group. The Ducks group remained on the ice as players from their bench joined them.
This was The Flower Effect.
The Wild tied the game 2-2 with a six-on-five goal from Joel Eriksson Ek with 22 seconds remaining, clinching a playoff spot with the point to lower blood pressure throughout Xcel Energy Center.
That led to classy move No. 1. Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson left his post for Marc-Andre Fleury, who got the win in his 1,051st and final regular-season game.
With the point secured, Gustavsson wanted to come off for Fleury, and coach John Hynes approved. An opportunity for Fleury to receive more ice time as the final season of his Hall of Fame career winds down. A playoff appearance isn’t guaranteed for him, and Hynes allowed him to feel the love from the fans one more time. Especially after he made five saves, and stopped an Anaheim power play, before Boldy scored for a 3-2 overtime win.
“That was fun to go out there one more time out there, you know, and play the game I love,” Fleury said. “So that’s cool.”