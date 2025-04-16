Neal: Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson gets the point, cedes the net to Marc-Andre Fleury

Wild fans were on their feet throughout the overtime period, chanting, “Flower, Flower,” after some of the hard-fought saves. It was the same end of the rink where, last Wednesday, Fleury gave up three goals against San Jose in a game the Wild won 8-7 in overtime. After what might have been the final start of his tremendous career, a chagrined Fleury said he would remember standing on the ice with his children during the national anthem and then getting two points.