Teddy Roosevelt’s family urges GOP to protect Boundary Waters

WASHINGTON — Ted Roosevelt IV doesn’t like to put words in a dead man’s mouth. But he’s pretty sure that President Theodore Roosevelt, his great-grandfather, would have been “appalled” by an effort by House Republicans to allow mining near an expanse of wilderness in Minnesota.
So he and several relatives recently wrote to Republican senators, urging them against allowing mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a vast preserve of glacial lakes and boreal forests crisscrossed by canoe routes and hiking trails.
It was a remarkable rebuke of the Republican Party’s apparent retreat from the environmental ethos of Theodore Roosevelt, who protected around 230 million acres of public lands during his presidency.
“It’s not just this administration — it’s the GOP collectively that is not as concerned about conservation as it should be,” Ted Roosevelt IV, 83, said in a recent interview.
Roosevelt, a New York City-based investment banker and a lifelong moderate Republican, traveled to Washington last week to meet with senators and their staff members about Boundary Waters. His conservative credentials and his famous last name got him through the doors of several offices, although he declined to say which ones.
Off the top of his head, Roosevelt rattled off several conservation efforts by Republican presidents: Ulysses S. Grant established Yellowstone as the first national park. Abraham Lincoln protected Yosemite Valley by giving it to California as the first state park. And most recently, George W. Bush created a marine national monument in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Hawaii.
“I don’t see any Republican leadership on that scale today,” Roosevelt said.
President Donald Trump, who has indicated that he will sign the measure to allow mining near Boundary Waters, has sought to increase oil and gas drilling, mining and other industrial activities on public lands and waters across the country. His administration plans to permit new oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska and across nearly 1.3 billion acres of U.S. coastal waters.