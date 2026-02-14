‘A true wonder’: Apostle Islands ice caves to open for the first time in more than a decade

Lake Superior’s famous ice caves will soon open, allowing visitors to behold their pillars of ice and curtains of icicles for the first time in more than a decade.
The National Park Service on Saturday announced its plans to open the attraction. The ice caves at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore along Wisconsin’s north shore will open the morning of Monday, Feb. 16. It costs $5 per person.
The ice caves are about a four-hour drive from the Twin Cities and about 90 minutes from Duluth.
Visitors must walk 2 to 6 miles on top of frozen Lake Superior from the Meyers Beach parking lot to access the caves. To assure safety, the ice shelf must extend miles from the shore so it can protect the area’s lake ice from open-water waves. Wind and waves can break up the ice in just hours, according to the National Park Service.
The NPS did not indicate how long they expect the caves to be open.
Since the turn of the century, the caves have been open to the public in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2015 for a total of 210 days.
In 2014, the caves were open for two months when a record-breaking 138,000 people visited, according to NPS. When the formation was open for nine days in 2015, more than 38,000 people visited.
Much of the interest in 2014 and 2015 was driven by social media, said Mary Motiff, director of Bayfield County Tourism.