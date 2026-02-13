Anderson: How the late Vikings coach Bud Grant helped Pheasants Forever take wing

We were driving down the interstate late at night, Bud Grant and me, talking and watching for deer. I was behind the wheel, and the concern wasn’t that I would crash into a buck or doe. Instead, we were simply on the lookout for wildlife, a favorite pastime of Bud’s while traveling.
An hour or so earlier, we had left a Pheasants Forever banquet in Fergus Falls, Minn. As I recall, this was the first such event held by the organization’s Otter Tail County chapter, making the year 1985.
By then Bud and I had been friends for five years or so, and in that time, together with a handful of buddies, we had traveled to Costa Rica and Alaska to fish and hunt. Bud and I had also driven to North Dakota to chase pheasants and sharp-tailed grouse.
On that North Dakota trip, Bud, who famously possessed a sweet tooth, threw his hands up as I drove by a Dairy Queen.
“Pull over!” he clamored, as if protesting a referee’s call. “Let’s buy a sundae, or at least a cone! Don’t you know it’s bad luck to drive by a Dairy Queen?”
At the time, I was writing this column for the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Through that outlet, in 1982, with the help of friends Norb Berg and Jeff Finden, among others, I had started Pheasants Forever (PF). PF, together with partner group Quail Forever (QF), is expecting to draw some 25,000 members to its national Pheasant Fest, Feb. 20-22, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
At my request, Bud had agreed to be a founding PF board member, which explained our trip to Fergus Falls.
Conservation-minded and a bird hunter, Bud had grown up in Superior, Wis., where he learned the fine art of pursuing ruffed grouse. Later, while playing football, basketball and baseball for the Gophers, he hunted pheasants, traveling when he could to west-central Minnesota.