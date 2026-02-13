Anderson: How the late Vikings coach Bud Grant helped Pheasants Forever take wing

The late Vikings coach Bud Grant, 55 years old when this photo was taken, is shown at the first-ever Pheasants Forever banquet, on April 15, 1983, at the old Prom Ballroom in St. Paul. Grant brought a Vikings helmet to be auctioned. More than 800 people attended, raising $25,000 to get the nascent conservation group off the ground. The late Phil Bifulk, left, bought the helmet, saying he was ready to suit up for the local squad. (Dennis Anderson)