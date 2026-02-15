Courageous and resilient, the mighty muskrat deserves some love

Muskrats eat a third of their weight each day. Most adults weigh 2 to 5 pounds. By comparison, an average beaver can clock in at 40 to 50 pounds. (Beavers also build heftier lodges by adding twigs and branches). Tails distinguish the two animals, as well. Muskrats sport a hairless rat-like tail that can carve a line in the snow between their footprints.