One of the most popular comics on the planet is coming back to Minnesota.
Nate Bargatze is returning to the Twin Cities
The comedian will be at Xcel Energy Center in July.
Nate Bargatze will perform July 26 and 27 at Xcel Energy Center. Few stand-ups play sports arenas for a night, let alone two. But Bargatze, who has hosted “Saturday Night Live” twice in the past 15 months, is a huge draw, especially in the Twin Cities.
In June 2023, he did six shows over three consecutive nights at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Last summer, he made his debut at the Minnesota State Fair, drawing around 13,000 fans.
“I feel like you folks learn quicker than most cities. I think that’s why so many comedians tape specials there,” Bargatze told the Star Tribune in 2023. “You don’t have to hit people over the head. You follow comedy and appreciate it.”
Tickets for both nights go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. You also can use Ticketmaster to secure seats for Bargatze’s June 19 show at Rochester’s Mayo Civic Center.
