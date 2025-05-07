Anderson: Minnesota’s million anglers should be convinced that Boundary Waters is worth protecting

Whether he’s having lake trout or walleye for shore lunch, Lukas Leaf employs the same recipe.
“We fry up a pound of bacon, eat the bacon, and fry the fish in the bacon grease,’’ Leaf said. “With fresh fish, there’s nothing better.’’
Similar culinary rituals will play out on lake shores from Winona to Warroad, and Winton to Worthington, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, when Minnesota’s 2025 inland fishing season begins.
Mille Lacs, as usual, will produce lots of walleyes, as will Leech, Winnie and Upper Red, along with dozens of other opening day playgrounds.
To each, some anglers will carry war chests — otherwise known as tackle boxes — full of crankbaits, spoons, bucktails and other baubles, all dressed up in kaleidoscopic colors.
But 90% of what they’ll deploy on the season’s first days will be 1/8- and 1/4-ounce jigs painted chartreuse, white or black, and baited with fathead or spot-tailed shiners.
As insurance against being skunked, some anglers also will pack a slip bobber or two, and maybe a Lindy Rig, all of which can fit in a jacket pocket — no tackle box needed.
Leaf advocates an even simpler approach to fishing.