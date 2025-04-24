Outdoors

Some BWCAW paddlers will need to pivot on where they pick up permits this season

Ranger stations in Ely and Grand Marais won’t issue permits this canoe camping season.

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 24, 2025 at 6:28PM
A sign on Seagull Lake marked an entrance to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Some Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness paddlers will have to change where they pick up permits for their trips this summer.

Two U.S. Forest Service ranger district stations — the Kawishiwi office in Ely and the Gunflint office in Grand Marais — will not issue permits, according to an agency e-mail sent to current permit-holders.

Paddlers can change their permit issue station online at recreation.gov.

Some of the dozens of outfitters allowed by the agency to issue permits for the May-September quota season said they are prepared to process more permits in place of the ranger stations. In 2023, commercial partners outside the agency issued more than 19,000 quota season permits while the agency issued 7,015.

Updated ranger office hours are online at fs.usda.gov/r09/superior/offices. The Tofte office is the only one of five, including the headquarters in Duluth, that will be open on weekends from May through September.

The staffing deficit and reduced office hours at ranger stations isn’t new. The Forest Service, which manages the 3 million-acre Superior National Forest and the BWCAW, last year put a hiring freeze in place for this summer. The Tofte and Gunflint office hours were reduced last August because of a lack of workers.

Workforce cuts this winter through the Trump administration also have hampered the agency. One employee who requested anonymity after probationary workers were fired and others felt compelled to retire early and that the SNF staff was “in crisis mode” and already was down 100 workers to 250.

Clare Shirley, owner of Sawbill Outfitters near Tofte, tried to tamp down concern online about the availability of permits after news of the ranger office changes circulated Thursday.

Sawbill will continue to issue permits, she said, like it and dozens of other outfitters and guides have done for decades.

“It is a well-established system,” she said. “Of course we want [paddlers] to be able to pick up permits at ranger stations, but this is not wholly unprecedented change.”

Shirley said the business is happy to step up and do more processing of permits.

Ginny Nelson, owner of Spirit of the Wilderness Outfitters in Ely, agreed.

Nelson said she and her staff are ready to give any new permit-holders “some good education” as always. She also planned to notify customers on her mailing list Monday, knowing most all will be unaffected but still might have questions.

People can expedite the permit pick-up process by updating their information online ahead of time, she said, including group members and even vehicle information. They also can watch the mandatory Leave No Trace videos online.

While acknowledging the Forest Service is going through a tough time, Nelson and Shirley didn’t give too much weight to the potential impact on their summer routine.

“[Permit issuing] already is something we do. You have to physically pick up your permit before your trip anyway,” Nelson said. “This just means where you pick up your permit is going to change.”

As many as 150,000 visitors visit the wilderness each year.

