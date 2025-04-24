Some BWCAW paddlers will need to pivot on where they pick up permits this season

Some Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness paddlers will have to change where they pick up permits for their trips this summer.
Two U.S. Forest Service ranger district stations — the Kawishiwi office in Ely and the Gunflint office in Grand Marais — will not issue permits, according to an agency e-mail sent to current permit-holders.
Paddlers can change their permit issue station online at recreation.gov.
Some of the dozens of outfitters allowed by the agency to issue permits for the May-September quota season said they are prepared to process more permits in place of the ranger stations. In 2023, commercial partners outside the agency issued more than 19,000 quota season permits while the agency issued 7,015.
Updated ranger office hours are online at fs.usda.gov/r09/superior/offices. The Tofte office is the only one of five, including the headquarters in Duluth, that will be open on weekends from May through September.
The staffing deficit and reduced office hours at ranger stations isn’t new. The Forest Service, which manages the 3 million-acre Superior National Forest and the BWCAW, last year put a hiring freeze in place for this summer. The Tofte and Gunflint office hours were reduced last August because of a lack of workers.
Workforce cuts this winter through the Trump administration also have hampered the agency. One employee who requested anonymity after probationary workers were fired and others felt compelled to retire early and that the SNF staff was “in crisis mode” and already was down 100 workers to 250.
Clare Shirley, owner of Sawbill Outfitters near Tofte, tried to tamp down concern online about the availability of permits after news of the ranger office changes circulated Thursday.