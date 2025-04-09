Tina Smith unveils bill to permanently protect BWCA in the U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON - A bill that would permanently protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from sulfide mining was introduced by Sen. Tina Smith in the U.S. Senate Wednesday.
Smith’s introduction of the bill comes at a time when President Donald Trump and his administration have signaled a willingness to open the area back up to mining.
“I think Minnesotans need to understand that the Boundary Waters and the Trump administration’s determination to allow this kind of mining in the Boundary Waters is a real eminent threat,” the retiring senator said in an interview.
Smith helped push former President Joe Biden to withdraw 225,504 acres in the Superior National Forest from new mineral leases for 20 years. Only Congress has the ability to make that withdrawal permanent, the last administration said.
But that withdrawal is now in question with Republicans in control of Washington.
Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., recently introduced a bill that would reinstate those mineral leases Biden canceled and allow new leasing on the more than 225,000 acres of land in the Superior National Forest. Stauber has said he is confident Trump will sign his bill into law if it gets to his desk.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has also shown a willingness to cancel other mineral leasing withdrawals in Nevada and New Mexico.
Smith says she’s all but certain Minnesota may be next.