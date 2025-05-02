Send our outdoors writers your questions about the Minnesota fishing opener

Outdoors columnist Dennis Anderson and writer Tony Kennedy have been fishing Minnesota’s waters for years. Now, they want to hear from you.
Ever wonder why walleye fishing is generally open year-round on the Mississippi River, yet is closed during the spring spawn most everywhere else in Minnesota? Why the limit is six walleyes on Lake Winnibigoshish, but only two on Mille Lacs?
Join Anderson and Kennedy for a live Q&A all about Minnesota’s upcoming fishing opener. They’ll be taking your questions on Wednesday, May 7 from noon to 1:30.
Got a question ahead of time? Submit it at the form below.