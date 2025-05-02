Outdoor Activities

Send our outdoors writers your questions about the Minnesota fishing opener

Columnist Dennis Anderson and outdoors writer Tony Kennedy will be answering your questions about Minnesota’s largest opening day.

By Dennis Anderson and

Tony Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 5:00PM
When the Minnesota walleye season opens May 10, Mille Lacs anglers can keep two walleyes over 17 inches, provided only one is longer than 20 inches. The lake's walleye harvest allotment is an improvement from last year's regulation, which allowed only catch and release walleye fishing most of the summer. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Outdoors columnist Dennis Anderson and writer Tony Kennedy have been fishing Minnesota’s waters for years. Now, they want to hear from you.

Ever wonder why walleye fishing is generally open year-round on the Mississippi River, yet is closed during the spring spawn most everywhere else in Minnesota? Why the limit is six walleyes on Lake Winnibigoshish, but only two on Mille Lacs?

Join Anderson and Kennedy for a live Q&A all about Minnesota’s upcoming fishing opener. They’ll be taking your questions on Wednesday, May 7 from noon to 1:30.

Got a question ahead of time? Submit it at the form below.

about the writers

about the writers

Dennis Anderson

Columnist

Outdoors columnist Dennis Anderson joined the Star Tribune in 1993 after serving in the same position at the St. Paul Pioneer Press for 13 years. His column topics vary widely, and include canoeing, fishing, hunting, adventure travel and conservation of the environment.

Tony Kennedy

Reporter

Tony Kennedy is an outdoors writer covering Minnesota news about fishing, hunting, wildlife, conservation, BWCA, natural resource management, public land, forests and water.

