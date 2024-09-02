Officials on Monday identified the driver who was jailed the previous night after he drove his car into a packed bar and grill’s patio in St. Louis Park, causing a crash that killed two people and injured three others.
Officials ID driver jailed after 2 killed, 3 hurt when car rammed into St. Louis Park bar patio
Park Tavern said it will remain closed until further notice.
Steven Frane Bailey, 56, of St. Louis Park was booked into the Hennepin County jail at about 12:10 a.m. on suspicion of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash at Park Tavern, 3401 Louisiana Av. S., shortly after 8 p.m.
Bailey remains in custody without bail and pending charges that could come as soon as Tuesday. The two killed have not been identified, and conditions have not been released for the three injured.
City spokeswoman Jacque Smith said Monday she is checking to find out whether Bailey was impaired by drugs or alcohol or whether some other factor is involved in the crash, during which Bailey drove from the parking lot into the outdoor seating area where patrons dine, have drinks and watch sports on large-screen televisions.
Minnesota Court records show Bailey has at least two previous drunken driving convictions: fourth-degree DWI, a misdemeanor, in Waseca County in 2014 and third-degree DWI, a gross misdemeanor, in Hennepin County in 2015.
In a statement on Facebook, Park Tavern said it “will be closed until further notice as we support and care for our staff and neighbors. Thank you for your understanding and kindness during this incredibly difficult time.”
Soon after the crash, a police statement said that “surveillance footage shows the male driver entered the Park Tavern parking lot. He attempted to park, then drove into the outside patio.”
Numerous agencies assisted St. Louis Park police at the scene. They include the Hopkins, Minnetonka and Wayzata police departments. The State Patrol is leading the crash reconstruction portion of the investigation.
St. Louis Park police is urging anyone with information that could help the investigation to call them at 952-924-2618.
