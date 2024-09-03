As police pull together their investigation in connection with a driver who plowed into a crowded bar patio in St. Louis Park and caused a crash that killed two people and injured others, new details are emerging about those who survived the wreck Sunday night.
More victims who survived deadly crash at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park are identified
Two are in serious condition among the four who were injured, according to fundraising campaigns. Charges against the driver are pending.
The crash at Park Tavern killed 34-year-old employee Kristina Folkerts and customer Gabe Harvey, a health unit coordinator at nearby Methodist Hospital and nursing school student, who was there with others celebrating a colleague’s departure.
The driver, 58-year-old Steven Frane Bailey of St. Louis Park, remained jailed without bail on suspicion of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide stemming from the crash about 8 p.m.
A police spokeswoman said she expected a case to be forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office sometime Tuesday for consideration of charges.
A statement from HealthPartners, which operates Methodist Hospital, said four nurses were injured. Various online fundraising campaigns have identified three of the victims who gathered at Park Tavern:
Laura Knutsen was being celebrated ahead of starting her studies this week at St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minn., to be a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, the campaign on her behalf posted. Knutsen has extensive fractures and numerous traumatic injuries and was being treated at HCMC, the posting read.
Tegan D’Albani was being treated for injuries as serious as Knutsen’s and also is at HCMC, her supporters noted.
Theo Larson “has been a longtime employee of the Methodist Hospital ICU starting as a nursing assistant there and now has been a nurse for many years,” the campaign on his behalf read. Larson was admitted to North Memorial Health Hospital with multiple skull, facial fractures and orbital fractures, the posting read.
An HCMC spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon that Knutsen and D’Albani were in serious condition. A condition for Larson was not immediately available.
Driver’s criminal history behind the wheel
Minnesota court records show Bailey has at least two previous drunken-driving convictions.
In 2014, he was found guilty of misdemeanor fourth-degree drunken driving after being stopped by police in Waseca for failing to signal a turn. Law enforcement measured his blood alcohol content at the time at 0.16%, twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.
He was convicted again in 2015 for gross misdemeanor third-degree drunken driving after a police officer in Plymouth did a random registration check and saw that Bailey’s driving privileges were canceled because of the previous drunken-driving offense.
A preliminary breath test administered to Bailey about 90 minutes after he was stopped measured his blood alcohol content at 0.08%, the minimum needed to allege intoxication.
