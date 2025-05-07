Armstrong/Cooper hockey teams to fill coaching vacancies

There will be new head coaches for the Armstrong/Cooper boys and girls hockey teams when official practices begin in the fall.
Derrick Williams, the interim director of communications for Robbinsdale schools, said both coaching positions “will be posted in the coming weeks, as part of the regular hiring process.”
The previous boys coach, Danny Charleston, who guided the program through its co-opting process with fellow Robbinsdale district school Cooper, led the Wings to a 8-17-1 record last season.
Matt Cook had coached the girls program since 2021. The team finished 4-22 and lost to Wayzata in the Class 2A Section 6 quarterfinals last season.