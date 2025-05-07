High Schools

Armstrong/Cooper hockey teams to fill coaching vacancies

Both the head boys and girls coaching positions will be posted in the coming weeks, a district official said.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 10:12PM
The Robbinsdale Area School district is searching for new coaches of the boys and girls Armstrong/Cooper varsity hockey programs. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

There will be new head coaches for the Armstrong/Cooper boys and girls hockey teams when official practices begin in the fall.

Derrick Williams, the interim director of communications for Robbinsdale schools, said both coaching positions “will be posted in the coming weeks, as part of the regular hiring process.”

The previous boys coach, Danny Charleston, who guided the program through its co-opting process with fellow Robbinsdale district school Cooper, led the Wings to a 8-17-1 record last season.

Matt Cook had coached the girls program since 2021. The team finished 4-22 and lost to Wayzata in the Class 2A Section 6 quarterfinals last season.

about the writer

about the writer

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Robbinsdale Area Schools look to fill varsity hockey coaching vacancies

card image

The district is searching for new coaches of the boys and girls Armstrong/Cooper hockey programs.

High Schools

Watch today: Class 4A softball powers collide in postseason primer

card image

High Schools

‘Now is the right time’: Crosby-Ironton boys basketball coach for nearly 50 years retires

card image