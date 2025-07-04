Is E. Lake Street safe? Owner of famed Minneapolis record shop cites crime for closure.

Hymie’s Records store owner Adam Taylor didn’t hold back listing the many crime problems he says led to him closing the nationally recognized vinyl shop on E. Lake Street in south Minneapolis.
It wasn’t just financial difficulties due to the rent being $4,000, “which is just absurd,” or the suburban and rural customers who didn’t return after the 2020 unrest following George Floyd’s murder, he said in an email to the Minnesota Star Tribune after the record store’s closure on Saturday. Taylor said he’s “suffered constant graffiti, almost constant shoplifting, a serious bathroom fire caused by a homeless dude and a cigarette” being held at “knifepoint,” two beatings, and a “life-changing wrist injury after a fight with a meth head who was trying to rob me.”
“I have nothing left in my tank. I’m just exhausted,” said Taylor, who bought the store at 3820 E. Lake St. in 2019, just before the pandemic — another major financial blow.
Opinions were mixed about the safety of the stretch of Lake Street about a half mile from the Mississippi River bordering St. Paul. Interviews drew mixed responses with some finding Taylor’s problems relatable, while others were surprised, saying they have had no significant problems.
The store sat on a commercial stretch of E. Lake, which separates rows of tree-lined residential streets with single-family houses and duplexes. The neighborhood is officially called Cooper in the greater Longfellow community. The nearby area was quiet Thursday morning, with residents walking to and from grocery stores, riding their bikes, or heading to a nearby bus station.
Brenda Ingersoll, the owner of Milkweed coffee shop, said she has not had problems with safety at her shop, which occupies the same building as Hymie’s. She said she found Taylor’s comments “disturbing” and said it failed to take into account the difficulties of unhoused people. She also said the remarks came across to her as harmful to local businesses that took a financial hit after Floyd’s murder and the ensuing civil unrest and riots along Lake Street.
“East Lake has taken quite a beating, but we’re all trying to hang on, and so for him to just sort of throw us under the bus in his last gasp there was kind of disturbing for me,” Ingersoll said.
Ingersoll said that the shop has had a “pretty wonderful couple years,” and that bigger disruption has come from construction.