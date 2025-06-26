One of the Twin Cities’ best-known record stores is going out of business

In 2010, the store’s owners at the time, Dave and Laura Hoenack, moved the shop five blocks east from its original Lake Street warehouse location to a storefront at 3820 E. Lake St. That was the same year Rolling Stone included Hymie’s alongside the Electric Fetus on its list of “The 25 Best Record Stores in the U.S.,” one of several times the store made national tallies of that sort.